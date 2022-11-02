Wield Captain Carter's Shield as Disney Debuts Exclusive Replica

It looks like Disney+ subscribers are getting a real treat with shopDisney with a special selection of exclusive collectibles. From November 1 – 7, subscribers of the Disney+ platform get first picks as some very sweet limited edition pieces from toys, apparel, and replicas. That is right, replicas from some iconic Disney franchises like Star Wars and Marvel come to life, like Captain Carter's shield from Marvel Studios What If…?. Disney is going all out with a full subscriber release to this once D23 convention exclusive with a faithfully recreated Captain Carter Vibranium Shield. The shield comes in at 24" in diameter and actually features sound effects with impact and motion sounds to bring the Marvel relic to life.

Hasbro has not even given Marvel fans one of these replicas yet in their Marvel Legends line, so this is a fantastic release for Captain Carter fans. Everything about this replica is a piece of art from th detailed leather straps, and the sound effects are a very nice touch. What If…? fans will have to break reality to snag one up through as her shield comes in at $400. Collectors can buy one right here while supplies last, and you just have to be a Disney+ subscriber.

Captain Carter's Shield Comes to Life with Disney

"What If…" Captain Carter's Vibranium Shield were your own super hero accessory? This replica features motion-based and impact effects to keep the world free from tyranny! Initially launched at D23 Expo, Disney+ subscribers receive early access to this item on shopDisney between 11/1 – 11/7/22. While supplies last."

Captain Carter Vibranium Shield

Motion-based effects

Impact effects

Faux leather straps with buckle

Inspired by Marvel Studios "What If…?," now streaming on Disney+

The bare necessities

Ages 14+

Requires 2 x AA batteries, included

Metal / ABS / polyurethane

24" in Diameter

Imported