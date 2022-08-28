Wield the Yellow Power Rangers Dual Daggers with Hasbro's Next Replica

It is Morphin Time once again as Hasbro is back with more Power Rangers Lightning Collection replicas. We have already seen Trini's Yellow Ranger Morpher from the Mighty Morphin' Era make a beautiful comeback this week. Well, it looks like her legendary Dual Power Daggers are also coming to life as Hasbro announces its debut. Coming right out of the year 1993, the legacy of the Yellow Ranger lives on with these beautifully crafted daggers featuring lights and sounds. They will come with a stand allowing Power Rangers fans to display them when not in use from stopping Lord Zedd.

With a Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Morpher and Power Daggers release, it is fair to assume a Lightning Collection Yellow Ranger helmet is on the way next. So far, we have seen replica weapons for the Red and Blue Rangers, and these are some Mighty Morphin' collectibles I can get behind. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger Power Daggers are priced at $131.99. They are set for a February 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: 2 Power Daggers, display stand, and instructions.

A premium roleplay — or cosplay, if that's your jam — Power Rangers collectible with lights, sounds, and an extendable hilt

The original 1993 TV series that started it all. The Yellow Ranger Trini was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa

Show the world (or your fellow geek friends) your subjectively amazing collectible roleplay item

LOOK FOR OTHER LIGHTNING COLLECTION ROLEPLAY ITEMS: Including helmets, other Mighty Morphin Power Blaster weapons, and morphers