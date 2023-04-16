Will Hasbro's Indiana Jones Adventure Series Fail Like Ghostbusters Hasbro’s new Indiana Jones 6” Adventure Series is already dishing out too many Indy’s, and we are asking if that will be it’s downfall

The Indiana Jones Adventures Series has finally arrived at Hasbro, giving adventurers a truly remarkable set of figures. Wave 1 is currently out now in-stores and online, with Raiders of the Lost Ark being focused first. We have also seen a couple of retailer exclusives pop up here and there, as well as a Wave 2 reveal at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Wave 2 will consist of Temple of Doom and the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Out of all of these figures, 10 of them are different versions of Indiana Jones, which consist of:

Raiders of the Lost Ark:

Indiana Jones

Temple Escape Indy (Hasbro Pulse Exclusive)

Cairo Indy (Fan Channel Exclusive)

Map Room Indy (Target Exclusive)

Temple of Doom:

Temple of Doom Indy

Hypnotized Indy

Club Obi-Wan Indy (Target Exclusive)

The Last Crusade:

Professor Jones

Crusade Indy (Pipeline Reveal)

Dial of Destiny:

Retired Indy

Most of these Indy are exclusives, but still, this is a lot of Indy's for a line that is just starting to get off the ground. At this rate, Hasbro could destroy this new Indy line soon, just like they did with the Ghostbusters Plasma Series. For those unaware, Hasbro did have the license for Ghostbusters but failed to get their 6" series off the ground. They dished out only three waves of figures with Standard Jump Suit Busters, Slimed Glow Busters, and the Afterlife Busters. Hasbro could not get away from just rereleasing the same figures repeatedly, leading to their demise. Without a careful eye, Indiana Jones could have a similar fate if Hasbro does not make some changes.

As a massive Indiana Jones fan, I am already dedicated to this line, but it does not mean I am not annoyed by their strange line-up. I am shocked that Hasbro is already making a rerelease Indy with their Pulse Exclusive Temple Escape Indy. On top of that, why the hell is Cairo Indy $34, and he is nearly the same figure as the standard Temple of Doom Indy. The Indy and Star Wars team are greatly slacking in any new ideas or what fans want and what even makes sense. Hell, we still need to see figures from The Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull reveals, so that is at least five or more Indys.

Hopefully, Hasbro and make some changes and give Indiana Jones the proper amount of time he deserves. Some of their upcoming Pipeline reveals do look promising, and it is nice to see some of these other characters come to life. I would also love to see a convention-exclusive Indiana Jones figure in the future as well, with the figure being placed in some sort of artifact like a Crystal Skull, Henry Jones Sr. Diary, or something else unique. There are so many possibilities for this line; hopefully, Hasbro can keep the dream alive of this series. Collectors can find all things Indiana Jones Adventures Series right here in the meantime.