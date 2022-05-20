Woody's Round-Up Arrives as Ruggable Debuts Toy Story Collection 

Ruggable is back as they open the door to Andy's Room and unveil their new Toy Story Collection. A whole slew of new machine-washable rugs and doormats are heading our way. Eleven designs are featured with 7 rugs and 4 adorable doormats. Each one focuses on an element of the Toy Story franchise with elegant and some less subtle designs. The Ruggable brand has easily gained a lot of popularity lately and with designs like this, you can easily see why. Each Ruggable is machine-washable and stain-resistant with their unique 2-piece Rug System which is perfect for parents. 

The Woody's Round-Up Rugs are easily my favorite of the set and will go perfect will my Woody's Round-Up Signature Collection figures. Ruggable really went all out on their Doormats with Slinky, Hey Howdy Hey, and You've Got A Friend In Me designs, just bringing a smile to my face. The new Toy Story Collection is already live, and fans can find them all live right here. Multiple sizes are offered for each design with 2×3, 2.5×7, 2.5×10, 3×5, 5×7, 6×9, 8×10, and 9×12. Specific rug links can be found below along with pictures of each, so find one that best suits your home. 

"Ruggable is launching its all-new Toy Story collection. The collection includes 11 new machine-washable rug & doormat designs that feature an elevated yet playful nod to the beloved Toy Story franchise and everyone's favorite characters, like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and more. Using Ruggable's 2-piece Rug System, the rugs are designed to be easily washable and durable enough to hold up against even the most rambunctious little ones."

  • Sizes: 8 rectangular rug sizes (2×3, 2.5×7, 2.5×10, 3×5, 5×7, 6×9, 8×10, 9×12)
  • Pricing: Starting at $99
  • Qualities:
    • Machine-washable & stain-resistant with Ruggable's 2-piece Rug System
    • With the Rug System, the Rug Covers are interchangeable — so they can set the stage for wherever life takes you or your family
    • The collection invites playfulness and imagination into the home at any age, appealing to both kids and those who are still kids-at-heart
  • Now available at www.ruggable.com

