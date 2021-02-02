World of Warcraft Arthas Helm of Domination Replica Coming Soon

The 30th Anniversary of Blizzard Entertainment is here and to celebrate another BlizzCon is around the corner. The online event will be packed with some amazing collectibles, apparel, and so much more. To kick off the event, Blizzard has shared one of the upcoming exclusives to the Blizzard Gear Store. The ancient and powerful World of Warcraft artifact The Helm of Domination is coming to life as a life-size replica for their newest collectible. From World of Warcraft lore, the helm and runeblade Frostmourne were crafted at the Runecarver's Oubliette in Torghast by the Runecarver. The powerful helm moved around from being controlled from the shadows until the Arthas merged his soul with the spirit of Ner'zhul, which was contained in the helm.

Standing roughly 17" tall, Arthas Helm of Domination arrives with the power to dominate any World of Warcraft collection and control the Scourge. The Helm is beautifully sculpted and detailed to a perfect start from the hit MMO video game. Fans of this powerful artifact will not want to miss out on its debut exclusively at the Blizzard Gear Store on February 19, 2021, at 3 PM PT. I am sure the day will also be filled with other collectibles that will suit your Blizzard needs, from World of Warcraft and Overwatch to Diablo IV and Starcraft. Fans will be able to find the helm and the entire BlizzConline event that takes place February 19 – 20 here.

"At over fifteen inches in height (nearly seventeen inches in stand), the Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica brings to life one of Warcraft's most powerful artifacts. Forged according to the Jailer's will, the Helm of Domination was to be the vessel of Death's influence on Azeroth. The Nathrezim imprisoned the spirit of the orc chieftain Ner'zhul within the helm, granting him command over a vast army of undead Scourge. The fallen Prince Arthas Menethil freed the Helm from the Frozen Throne, donning it to take up the mantle of the Lich King."