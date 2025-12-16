Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

X-23 Saves Reality with New Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including live-action X-23

Article Summary X-23 leads The Resistance in Hasbro's new Marvel Legends line inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine events.

The X-23 figure features movie-accurate design, swappable heads, and iconic accessories like Juggernaut’s helmet.

Part of The Multiverse Saga, these figures bring together past Marvel projects including Elektra and Blade.

Pre-orders for X-23 and other D&W figures like Wolverine, Blade, and Cassandra Nova go live December 16.

A new set of Marvel Legends is on the way from Hasbro as they step into the Void from the events of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Resistance is finally coming to life as they are ready to escape their demise and take down Cassandra Nova. The Resistance comprises dismissed Marvel projects spanning decades, including Elektra, Blade, Gambit, and elements from Fantastic Four. The Leader of the group in X-23, aka Laura Kinney, the same girl who was seen in the events of Logan. Laura is now back, older and ready for a new life with an impressive new Marvel Legends figure that captures her on-screen appearance perfectly.

X-23 will come with two swappable head sculpts along with removable pink sunglasses, a backpack, swappable hands, and yes, the Juggernaut's helmet. This figure is beautifully done, and it is nice to see that Hasbro is tapping into the multiverse thanks to Marvel Studios' ongoing The Multiverse Saga and Deadpool & Wolverine. Pre-orders for this new X-23 figure are set to arrive today (December 16) at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse. Be on the lookout for other D&W figures dropping alongside her, including multiple Wolverines, Cassandra Nova, and Blade!

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine – X-23

"Now all grown up, X-23/Laura is shocked to see Logan, the father-figure she had buried. Her bond with him rekindled, she'll fight side-by-side with the "worst" Wolverine to help him and Deadpool. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends X-23 action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"This X-23 figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. The Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including alternate head and hands to display her with or without claws and sunglasses. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

