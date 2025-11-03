Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel legends x-men

X-Men's Nimrod Returns to Hasbro with New Deluxe Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends figures are on the way from Hasbro including the return of the infamous X-Men villain Nimrod with a solo release

Article Summary Nimrod, the iconic Sentinel villain from X-Men, returns to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends as a deluxe, solo release.

The new 8-inch action figure features updated detailing, swappable heads, hands, and energy effect accessories.

First released in a 2020 3-Pack, Nimrod now gets a standalone figure perfect for Marvel Legends collectors.

Pre-orders for Nimrod are expected soon, with a Q1 2026 release date and pricing to be announced.

Nimrod is one of the more formidable antagonists to take on the X‑Men in the Marvel Comics universe. He first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #191, released in March 1985, and was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Romita Jr. Unlike some of the X-Men's other enemies, Nimrod originates from a dystopian future where Sentinels reign supreme. This enemy is an ultra-advanced mutant-hunting robot, the Sentinel, built to adapt to and counter any mutant power. He possesses a near-indestructible chassis, energy projection, flight, molecular reconfiguration, self-repair, duplication, and the ability to analyze and neutralize mutant abilities on the fly.

His goal to wipe out mutantkind continues as Hasbro announces his long-awaited return to theMarvel Legends line. Nimrod is back with a new deluxe single release that updates his previous figure with swappable heads, hands, and energy effects. The last Nimrod Marvel Legends arrived in 2020 with a Psylocke and Fantomex 3-Pack, but his work is not finished. Standing 8" tall, this sentinel is ready to eradicate your mutant Marvel Legends collection, and pre-orders are not live just yet, and a price is unknown, but expect a Q1 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – X-Men's Nimrod

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Nimrod from Marvel Comics X-Men."

"X-Men fans can add a towering presence to their shelves with Nimrod, the Sentinel from a dark future. Standing nearly eight inches tall, this figure features premium detailing, alternate heads and hands, and blast effects for dynamic posing. Together, these releases expand the MARVEL Legends collection with two must-have additions that bridge Marvel's comics and cinematic universes."

