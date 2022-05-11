Yasss Queens! Fisher-Price Debuts Ru-Paul The Little People Set

Yassss Queens! It is time to slay the days once again as Fisher-Price has revealed their newest The Little People Collector's set. Big Queen MamaRu is back as all things RuPaul comes to Fisher-Price with this special release. In honor of RuPaul, Fisher-Price honors the effort to be true to themselves by releasing this three mini-figure set. This best-dressed queen is hitting the runway once again with on, and off-stage appearances showcased. Vibrant pink and purple gowns and RuPaul's signature chic suit steal the spotlight with this release. Fisher-Price has been releasing quite a few special editions The Little People Collector's Set, and it is set like this that made the line stand out. RuPaul has easily captivated the world with his fashion, shows, music, and influence, and now you can bring him home in bite-size format. The Fisher-Price Little People Collector RuPaul Set is priced at $14.99, is up for purchase, and queens can sashay away and grab theirs here.

"Fisher-Price came to slay. The brand is proud to introduce its newest set of queens…The Little People Collector RuPaul line! Though this best-dressed set has shrunk down the 6'5 icon into 2.5-inch figurines, don't fear – this Little People set is still guaranteed to provide BIG Queen MamaRu energy and style. Launching today the line honors RuPaul's efforts to inspire people young and old to be true to themselves. In the wise words of MamaRu, "Don't be afraid to become the image of your own imagination – it inspires others to do the same."

Celebrating RuPaul: RuPaul is a pop-culture icon who has been hailed as the best-dressed queen on TV and is coming to life in a whole new way for lip-syncing, runway-slaying fans. With eleven TV awards, fourteen studio albums and fourteen iconic seasons under his belt, this collection celebrates his career and style.

About the set: Little People Collector™ RuPaul figure set is complete with replicas of signature on and off the stage looks. The looks include a vibrant purple gown and a pink gown – both with sky-high blonde wigs – and are based on real-life outfits worn by RuPaul. The third look features RuPaul out of drag in a signature chic suit with cohesive color schemes from elements of the two glamourous gowns.

About the packaging: Complete with spotlights, glitter designs and a sign off from RuPaul himself, devoted fans and collectors alike can display and play with the packaging.