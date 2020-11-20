Funko Unveils Huge Line-up of New Funko Soda Vinyls

Funko officially reveals some new Soda Vinyls that were originally announced during the most recent Fun TV event. This confirmation now gives fans what each Soda vinyl will be limited too as well as what the chase variants will look like. To make things even or interesting, three new Soda vinyls were revealed with Deku from My Hero Academia who will feature a glow in the dark variant. The new Marvel Lucha Libre is also joined in on the Soda game as Lucha Libre versions of Venom and Iron Man both arrive. Each will have a glitter Chase variant, it seems, and will be fun new additions to add to your growing collection. Every Soda Vinyl that was revealed in was:

Thanos (Avengers: Endgame) – Limited to 20,000 Unhelmeted Chase



El Venenoide (Marvel Lucha Libre) – Limited to 15,000 Glitter Chase



El Héroe Invicto (Marvel Lucha Libre) – Limited to 15,000 Glitter Chase



Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) – Limited to 10,000 Neon Chase



Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic) – Limited to 12,500 Flocked Chase



Deku (My Hero Academia) – Limited to 20,000 Glow in the Dark Chase



Duck Dodgers (Looney Tunes) – Limited to 8,000 Metallic Yellow and Green Suit



Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) – Limited to 12,500 Metallic Chase with Mallet



Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) – Limited to 12,500 Bloody Chase



Snake Plissken (Escape From New York) – Limited to 10,000 Variant Gun Chase



Scare Glow (Masters of the Universe) – Limited to 7,000 Glow in the Dark Chase



Funko continues to expand their licenses with this line, and these little Soda vinyls will continue to sell out because of it. The designs of each remind me of Saturday Morning cartoons, and it is always nice to see a new collectible that features some of your favorite characters from TV, movies, comics, and so much more. Each of these figures is priced at $14.99, they are all set to release in February 2021 and can be found located here. Don't forget to check in-store at Hot Topic and BoxLunch as these figures do randomly pop up in-store as well.