Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Returns with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is stepping into the multiverse with a brand new set of statues featuring some iconic versions of Spider-Man

Article Summary Beast Kingdom debuts an exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Master Craft statue featuring Tobey Maguire's web-slinger

The 14-inch collectible includes diorama elements from Sandman and Doctor Octopus, with premium sculpted detail

Statue is limited to 3,000 pieces and launches alongside figures of Peter 1 and Peter 3, celebrating the Spider-Verse

Official pre-orders are open now for $323, with an expected release date set for January 2026

In Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Tobey Maguire reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, marking his return to the iconic character after nearly 15 years! Brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a multiversal rift caused by Doctor Strange's failed spell, this Peter variant is older, wiser, and more reserved. He seemingly acts as a mentor figure to Tom Holland's younger Spider-Man, reflecting on his past losses like Uncle Ben and Harry Osborn. Beast Kingdom is now bringing the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to life with a brand new No Way Home Master Craft statue.

Coming in at 14" tall, Spider-Man is ready to take on his old enemies with a themed diorama featuring elements from Sandman and Doctor Octopus. Spidey's suit is nicely sculpted, showing off that signature webbed design from the Sam Raimi trilogy films. The statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and is released alongside Master Craft statues from Peter 1 and Peter 3 statues. Pre-orders are already live for $323, and he is set to save the multiverse once again in January 2026.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Statue – Beast Kingdom

"This legendary moment brings together three generations of Spider-Man, bringing together "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," "The Amazing Spider-Man," and "Integrated Spider-Man" to recreate a classic scene that transcends generations and opens a new chapter in superhero cinema! Tobey Maguire returns as the original Spidey in his classic red and blue costume. The statue recreates the tense moment when he clings to a rock face and confronts Doctor Octopus's tentacles."

"The meticulously detailed white suit's texture, muscular lines, and black spider logo on the chest capture the glory of the original Spider-Man. All three statues are expertly 3D sculpted and hand-painted, meticulously recreating the suit's texture and dynamic tension. They come with a dedicated movie-themed base, adding a touch of drama and completeness to the collection. Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide, each one comes with a numbered metal nameplate, unique and worth collecting."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!