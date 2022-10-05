15 of the Hottest NYCC Comics Items to Grab at New York Comic Con

NYCC! New York Comic Con starts tomorrow. And there will be plenty of creators and publishers selling – or even giving away – stuff that is exclusive to the show and you'll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere without someone doing some serious flipping on eBay. Here are fifteen examples of prominent collectible swag I stumbled across tonight. If you want to send your own NYCC exclusive comic-book-or-related thing for Bleeding Cool consideration, submit a visual, and a short description and where people can find it, right here today/tonight to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and I'll consider it when I run another one of these in the morning, before the show opens.

1. Stop Bad Idea Protest Placards

STOP BAD IDEA will be exhibiting at booth 3419 and will have two hundred picket signs available for those who are committed to protest against them, and protestors who comply will get two free totally exclusive comic books. Not just covers, comic books. In the past, these kind of comics have had the habit of selling on eBay for $200 to $300 a pop. You will have to roam the NYCC convention floor with your picket sign for one hour, making sure to take a selfie while picketing and tag @badideahello on Twitter or Instagram. Return to booth 3419 to pick up the Escape From Wyoming prequel comic. If you have backed the Stop Bad Idea Kickstarter fund, even for just a dollar, you can claim a copy of the Orc Island prequel comic. Only 200 picket signs, only 200 copies of each comic. Comic book collectors and speculators, forget your acetate, the protests signs are the ones you run for. And if you can keep the sign I bet you can flip that on eBay as well.

2. Eight Billion Genies #1 – Foil Cover

Charles Soule at Artists Alley tables J-30 and J-31 says "Team Eight Billion Genies will be present and in full effect (that's Ryan Browne and me) not to mention Team Hell to Pay (me, Will Sliney and Rachelle Rosenberg), Team Undiscovered Country (me, Scott Snyder, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Matt Wilson), Team High Republic (me and most if not all of the High Republic authors) and Team Me and Steve McNiven (me and Steve McNiven.) Bonkers – and not least because Ryan and I decided to make a special NYCC exclusive version of EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 with a fancy foil cover." Signed copies are $55, unsigned are $50. If I were Charles I'd be tempted to have swapped that round.

3. Garbage Pail Kids Scavenger Hunt

New York comic store chain Midtown Comics has a central booth at #3137, with lots of exclusive items but also a Garbage Pail Kids giveaway card for the release of the Garbage Pail Kids: Origins comic book.

4. Seven Years in Darkness Ashcan

Joseph Schmalke and CEX Publishing are launching a new series Seven Years in Darkness, and attendees at New York Comic-Con will get their first look thanks to an Ashcan being sold at the convention. SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS tells the story of the first group of students to enter a wizarding school in over a hundred years. 72 children are selected for the new class, but only seven will graduate, alive."Seven Years In Darkness breaks with some horror taboos where children could die in a high fantasy winner-takes-all situation." Schmalke said. "A group of kids are forced into the academy of Black Magic and while seventy-two enter only seven will leave alive. CEX took a bold move picking up this book and I'm excited to partner with them as they are run by some of best creators in the industry." SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS: YEAR ONE is a four-issue miniseries released bi-monthly. SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #1 will feature three covers from JOSEPH SCHMALKE and BILL SIENKIEWICZ (Elektra: Assassin, Stray Toasters, New Mutants) and will be included as part of Diamond and Lunar Distribution's December catalogs and will be available in stores this March. Attendees of New York Comic Con will have an opportunity to get an advanced look at SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS as an Ashcan version of issue 1 printed specifically for the show. Copies of this limited-edition ashcan are priced at $10 and available at Table B14 in Artist Alley.

5. Kill Audio Vinyl Figure – Underwater Patina Edition

The Kill Audio comic from Clutter in vinyl form from Evil Ink. An immortal troll charged with balancing music in the land of Sight & Sound, Kill Audio seeks out the musical "fathers" of every genre…but someone's always one step ahead of him. Created by Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez (THE AMORY WARS) and Chondra Echert (KEY OF Z) with art from Mr. Sheldon (DEADPOOL) Hold My Breath, is the latest vinyl figure from Evil Ink… featuring the classic underwater death scene featured in the Kill Audio comics. Weighted with concrete boots and rocking an amazing removable double-neck eel guitar with a strap measuring 7.5" long A clear caricature of Claudio Sanchez, this figure is bound to be a hit with Coheed & Cambria fans and Designer Toy Collectors alike. This vinyl figure stands at 8" tall The Underwater Patina Edition is a very special NYCC release , limited to just 100 pieces worldwide. Grab yours from the Evil Ink Booth #2937

6. Let's Play T-Shirt

The Rocketship Way Station, booth #2038, will have this exclusive t-shirt from the Eisner and Ringo nominated smash hit Let's Play. Eisner and Ringo nominee Leeanne M. Krecic of Let's Play will be at the booth, so you could even get your shirt signed. Additionally, each day, there will be a raffle to give away autographed proofs from the print runs of some of Rocketship's biggest titles. These are ultra-rare items, and attendees will only have a chance to get them by grabbing a raffle ticket when they purchase an item at the booth or at any of the free signings. On Thursday, the raffle giveaway will be cover proofs from #Blessed Volume 1 signed by Victoria Robado and Let's Play Volume 1 Gamer Edition signed by Leeanne M. Krecic. On Friday, the raffle giveaway will be cover proofs from Adventures of God Volume 1 signed by Matteo Ferrazzi, Lars the Awkward Yeti Volume 1 signed by Nick Seluk, and Brothers Bond Book 1 signed by Ryan Benjamin. On Saturday, the raffle giveaway will be cover proofs from The Croaking Volume 1 signed by Megan Grey, Cupid's Arrow Volume 1 signed by Thom Zahler, and a proof sheet from the #Blessed Tarot signed by Victoria Robado. And finally, on Sunday, the raffle giveaway will be cover proofs from Let's Play Volume 2 and the Let's Play Volume 2 Gamer Edition signed by Leeanne M. Krecic.

7. Marvel's Jeff The Land Shark

From the official Marvel store next to the main Marvel booth for convention-exclusive merchandise including Jeff the Land Shark. Spider-Man's anniversary includes a special edition mystery pin set with a total of 8 pins. Marvel store variant comics include CARNAGE #6 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT and X-TERMINATORS #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT. Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Ant-Man #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Ant-Man and Jeff the Land Shark! Fans who sign up at the booth will receive an exclusive pin, patch, or action figure. Attend MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE panel on Friday, for a color-focussed sketch variant cover of Miracleman #0. a-kind one-shot cover. On Saturday, attendees at the MARVEL'S VOICES: World Outside Your Window panel will get a reprint of FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 with new exclusive cover art by Luciano Vecchio and attendees at the MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing panel will walk away with an exclusive X-Men Red #7 variant by Stefano Caselli. On Sunday, October, attendees at the WOMEN OF MARVEL panel will receive a color-focus variant cover by Ryan Stegman & Romulo Fajardo Jr. of Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #5, spotlighting Valkyrie and her All-Weapon.

8. 25th Anniversary Of Shi

Shi-creator Billy Tucci and company are offering two very special exclusives for NYCC, the Shi: Kaidan 25th Anniversary Special Edition and an accompanying 11" X 17" print. Both exclusives are priced at $25.00 each and limited to only 199 editions.

9. Nightfall Foil Covers – Let's Call Them Nightfoils

NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE may not hit stores until October 26th, but will launch at NYCC with two variant foil covers at Vault booth #1968.

10. Sereno Ashcan

From CEX Publishing, Sereno is written and drawn by Argentinean artist Luciano Vecchio, known for his work on Ironheart, Champions, Wiccan & Hulkling, Edge of the Spider-Verse, and Iceman for Marvel Comics and DC Pride, Teen Justice, and Super Sons for DC Comics. SERENO #1 marks the first time the series has been translated into English for an American audience. SERENO #1 introduces readers to the city of New Teia, where magic and science intertwine by night, and its guardian SERENO! SERENO, the Mystic Master of Light, must defend New Teia from an evil conspiracy set on transforming the city. SERENO must battle an avatar of Paranoia, a shepherd of Nightmares, and a Cult of Hate all while resisting his attraction to the super cat burglar Rufián. SERENO is a three-issue limited series with a double-sized first issue. Attendees of New York Comic Con will have the opportunity to get an advanced look at SERENO as Vecchio will be appearing at the show, where he will have copies of a special Ashcan version of issue 1 printed specifically for the show. The SERENO #1 Ashcan is available exclusively at Luciano Vecchio's table at NYCC (Table C4 in Artist Alley). Copies of this limited edition are priced at $10.

11. ComiXology Originals Creator Cards

Inspired by the look of popular gaming cards, Comixology will giveaway Comixology Originals 2022 Series Cards. Each pack of 24 cards features art and information about current Comixology Originals titles that debuted in either digital or print in 2022, showcasing the depth and breadth of the Comixology Originals program and the creators who made the comics. Printed on premium cardstock, packs of Comixology Originals 2022 Series Cards will drop at the Comixology booth #H1B5 located in Artist Alley, throughout the convention. Other Comixology giveaways include limited edition 11×17 posters and limited edition enamel pins spotlighting the new series Book of Evil by bestselling writer Scott Snyder and Award-winning artist Jock, which will be distributed during signings at the Comixology booth #H1B5.

12. Bloodshot Unleashed & Bulletproof

An NYCC-Exclusive Bloodshot Unleashed #1 from Valiant Entertainment via two stores, Bulletproof Comics at Booth #3700

13. John Carpenter's Tales For A HalloweenNight Volume 8 Cover by Cat Staggs

Storm King Comics will also premiere John Carpenter's Tales For A HalloweenNight Volume 8 with an exclusive NYCC cover by renowned artist Cat Staggs. Many of the creators of the anthology will be on site for signings as well. Booth – 3036

14. Radiant Black #18 Infinite Edition

Kyle Higgins has announced a very special edition of his Massive-Verse title from Image Comics, Radiant Black #18 that will be only available at New York Comic-Con this year, the Radiant Black #18 INFINITE EDITION. Sesigned to tell one story across all the pages that, laid end to end, would make a 22-page splash. And that's what this NYCC edition will do.

Limited to 250 copies of the Infinite Edition, $50 and only on sale from Saturday

15. And Whatever The Mystery Merch Joshua Williamson Is Bringing Along

Joshua Williamson says that, as well as Dark Ride #1, he will be at I-33 with the Comic Sketch Art row of tables, and will have "some other surprise limited merch related to my SUPER SCARY SUBSTACK!"

