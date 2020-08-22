200 Free DC Fandome Comics Are Not Available Today, But In 3 Weeks

You can still see the DC Fandome listing when you click through. When DC Comics originally announced DC Fandome, they stated that they would be giving away 200 free comic books, to be read digitally, during the 24 hour period it was running. Bleeding Cool reported on it too, especially that it also seemed to include the Metal comic book by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo currently getting a sequel. However, five hours in, there seems to be no sign of them. And people are asking.

Bleeding Cool can confirm that the two hundred free comics are not available this weekend – but will be available to read online for the 24 hours during the latter half of the DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on September the 12th to the 13th. It should have been announced along with the shift of all the other panels from today to three weeks' hence. So, basically, come back in three week's time – and you will have 24 hours to read all those comic books. Anyone fancy the challenge? There might be a test…

So for the folk below… you see you back on September 12th.

Yep!https://t.co/EFs3Xjns92 But I don't know where to go to read them haha — Let's Talk Fantastic Four FANTASTIC FOUR/XMEN NOW! (@fantastic_talk) August 22, 2020

BUT WHERE ARE THE COMICS FOR FREE WE WERE GETTING AT DCFANDOME HELLOOOO https://t.co/SDoZNmhRJ7 — Merlii / Associate Producer of ZSJL (@fembrucewayne) August 22, 2020

You got the link on those 200 free digital comics in Funverse? I saw a press release about it and can't find a link to the actual place to get them anywhere. #DCFanDome — Adam S. Messinger (@AdamSMessinger) August 22, 2020

Has anyone figured out how to read any of those free @DCComics available for 24hrs from #DCFanDome

I'm lost in how poorly this site is put together… — Whisky Comics Games (@whisky_bro) August 22, 2020

WAIT I FORGOT I WAS SUPPOSED TO GET FREE COMICS! WHERE ARE THEY @DCComics ???? #DCFandome #TheSnyderCut — Merlii / Associate Producer of ZSJL (@fembrucewayne) August 22, 2020

Maybe you will need a Snyder Cut-type campaign to get Warner Bros to move on this? Anyone have a persuasive hashtag?