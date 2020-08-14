DC Has Over 200 Free Comics To Read During DC Fandome Next Weekend

Bleeding Cool has just run the complete comic book panel list for DC Fandome, the upcoming DC online convention experience that, by itself, is bigger than ReedPOP's Metaverse event on today. But we also noted that DC will be making over two hundred of their comic books available for reading, free, but just for the period of DC Fandome which will run from Saturday August 22nd from 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST for twenty-four hours, until Sunday August 22nd from 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST. We don't know which comic books, but this illustrative panel suggest that the MEtal crossover may be among them – and handily teeing people up to buy the current Metal sequel, Death Metal.

While kids, they will have access to previews to the kids original graphic novels that DC has been publishing for an age.

Here are the links and details, with BST timings…

Comic Reader

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

Check out more than 200 digital comic books available to read for FREE during DC FanDome.

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

Enjoy previewing a selection of free comics starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more of your favorite DC Super Heroes.

Presumably, it will use the current DC Comics digital web reader or App, and this may be a way to introduce fans of the DC characters in other media, directly into the comic books. And hopefully provide a step to finding more, whether digitally or in print. But what DC Fandome – and this offer – will really achieve is to collect a whole bunch of potential DC Comics readers details and contacts, so handy if DC is making a move away from the comic book shop. This could be a very different kind of "direct market". It all starts in one week's time.