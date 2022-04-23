2000AD Sci-Fi Special Gets Musical in Rebellion July 2022 Solicits

This summer's 2000AD Sci-Fi Special will be a musical-inspired anthology, with every story inspired by a song, with Paul Cornell, Michael Carroll, Karl Stock, Kek-W, and Emma Vieceli. As well as everything else in Rebellion;s July 2022 solicits and solicitations…

2000 AD SCI FI SPECIAL 2022 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY221715

(W) Paul Cornell, Michael Carroll, Karl Stock (A) Kek-W, Emma Vicelli (CA) Tiernen Trevallion

This year's 2000 AD summer special has a musical theme as the Galaxy's Greatest Comic continues to celebrate 45 Revolutions Per Minute with Comic Rock! Each story has been inspired by a favorite song, as Paul Cornell and Emma Vieceli tackle Psi-Judge Anderson, Mike Carroll takes on Judge Dredd, Kek-W writes Judge Death, Karl Stock scripts Fiends of the Eastern Front, and lots more!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 9

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #446 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY221713

(W) Arthur Wyatt, Dan Abnett, Tom Eglington, Liam Johnson, Maura McHugh (A) Jake Lynch, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, Antonio Fuso (A / CA) Lee Carter

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! It's the Red Queen's last stand in "Regicide"; organized crime and politics mix in Lawless: "Ballots Over Badrock"; Goya tries to get her revenge in the final episode of Death Cap; there's a complete Tale From the Black Museum as greedy burglars get their just desserts in "Little Weed"; and Psi-Division is about to get a new head in "Dissolution." Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged graphic novel the killer shark Hook-Jaw is reinvented by Alec Worley and Leigh Gallagher!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 10.99

2000 AD MAY 2022 PROG PACK (AUGUST 2022 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY221714

(W) Rob Williams, Gordon Rennie, Dan Abnett, James Peaty (A) Patrick Goddard, Simon Coleby, I.N.J. Culbard, Tazio Bettin, Paul Marshall (CA) Steve Austin

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! A new Judge Dredd story starts as relations break down between Mega-City One and Brit-Cit, leading to armed confrontation in "Special Relationship"; Atalia Jaegir heads into the jungle in new arc "Ferox"; Maz gets closer to the madness in Brink: "Mercury Retrograde"; Dexter flees across Europe in the latest chapter of Bulletopia; and Nolan Blake is surrounded by crazies in Skip Tracer: "Valhalla"!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 22.99

HAWK THE SLAYER #4 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY221716

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Henry Flint (CA) Greg Staples

The all-new comic-book sequel to the cult sword-and-sorcery forges ahead in the action-packed, penultimate issue! Hawk and his companions go head to head with the Dark Lords in the bowels of the Dainsford fortress, while Crow discovers the tragic fate of his people and Voltan's final plan begins to take shape.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 6.5

JUDGE DREDD CITADEL TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY221717

(W) John Wagner (A) John Higgins, Dan Cornwell, Colin MacNeil (CA) Dylan Teague

The Apocalypse War rages and Judge Dredd leads a squad of Cadet Judges into battle, launching an assault upon The Citadel, where Sov forces have set up base. But now, 40 years later, former Cadet Judge Winterton, on the day of his execution, will tell the truth about what happened during the Apocalypse War, why the mission was subsequently covered up, and the secret that Judge Dredd himself has been hiding for the past 40 years.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 24