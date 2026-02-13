Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

24 Kids Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In 2025

24 Kids Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In 2025 - Dog Man, Warriors, Wings Of Fire, Baby-Sitters Club, New Girl and Cartoonists Club

Article Summary Discover the 24 bestselling kids graphic novels that sold over 100,000 copies in 2025.

Dog Man and Cat Kid volumes by Dav Pilkey dominate the list of top titles for young readers.

Popular franchises like Wings of Fire, Warriors, and Baby-Sitters Club lead in bookstore sales.

Only The New Girl and The Cartoonists Club broke 100K sales outside major franchises.

There were 24 kids graphic novels that were reported as having sold over 100,000 copies in North American bookstores in 2025. All but three were published by Scholastic Graphix. Fifteen of them were Dog Man and Cat Kid volumes written and drawn by Dav Pilkey. The only two not part of a franchise were The New Girl by Cassandra Calin, which sold over 120,000, and The Cartoonists Club by Raina Telgemeier and Scott McCloud at 106,000.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!