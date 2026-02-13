24 Kids Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In 2025 - Dog Man, Warriors, Wings Of Fire, Baby-Sitters Club, New Girl and Cartoonists Club
24 Kids Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In 2025 - Dog Man, Warriors, Wings Of Fire, Baby-Sitters Club, New Girl and Cartoonists Club
- Discover the 24 bestselling kids graphic novels that sold over 100,000 copies in 2025.
- Dog Man and Cat Kid volumes by Dav Pilkey dominate the list of top titles for young readers.
- Popular franchises like Wings of Fire, Warriors, and Baby-Sitters Club lead in bookstore sales.
- Only The New Girl and The Cartoonists Club broke 100K sales outside major franchises.
There were 24 kids graphic novels that were reported as having sold over 100,000 copies in North American bookstores in 2025. All but three were published by Scholastic Graphix. Fifteen of them were Dog Man and Cat Kid volumes written and drawn by Dav Pilkey. The only two not part of a franchise were The New Girl by Cassandra Calin, which sold over 120,000, and The Cartoonists Club by Raina Telgemeier and Scott McCloud at 106,000.
- Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (793,474)
- Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (683,485)
- The Scarlet Shedder (Dog Man #12). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (366,048)
- Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea (Dog Man #11). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (221,819)
- Dog Man (Dog Man #1). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (216,757)
- Escaping Peril (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #8). Tui T. Sutherland, illus. by Mike Holmes. Scholastic/Graphix (197,486) Paperback
- The Prophecies Begin (Warriors Graphic Novel #2). Erin Hunter, illus. by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter. HarperAlley (194,676)
- The Prophecies Begin (Warriors Graphic Novel #1). Erin Hunter. HarperAlley (192,760) Paperback
- Darkstalker (Wings of Fire: Legends #2). Tui T. Sutherland, illus. by Jake Parker. Scholastic/Graphix (187,632)
- Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (176,409)
- Mothering Heights (Dog Man #10). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (171,329)
- Mallory and the Trouble with Twins (The Baby-sitters Club #17). Ann M. Martin, adapted and illus. by Arley Nopra. Scholastic/Graphix (166,426)
- Grime and Punishment (Dog Man #9). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (164,481)
- A Tale of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (161,077)
- For Whom the Ball Rolls (Dog Man #7). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (157,000)
- The Prophecies Begin (Warriors Graphic Novel #3). Erin Hunter, illus. by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter. HarperAlley (141,315)
- Fetch-22 (Dog Man #8). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (136,118)
- Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man #4). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (131,923)
- Brawl of the Wild (Dog Man #6). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (121,266)
- The New Girl. Cassandra Calin. Scholastic/Graphix (121,060) Paperback
- Lord of the Fleas (Dog Man #5). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (120,624)
- Influencers (Cat Kid Comic Club #5). Dav Pilkey. Scholastic/Graphix (117,313)
- The Dragonet Prophecy (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #1). Tui T. Sutherland, illus. by Mike Holmes. Scholastic/Graphix (110,571) Paperback
- The Cartoonists Club. Raina Telgemeier and Scott McCloud. Scholastic/Graphix (106,941)
