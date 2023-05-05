28 More Comic Shops Doing Cool Things On Free Comic Book Day This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Thousands of comic shops, will be giving away free comic books, here are 27 doing a little bit more.

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. Thousands of comic book stores, bookstores and libraries will be giving away free comic books. Bleeding Cool ran thirty-three comic book shops doing cool stuff for Free Comic Book Day tomorrow. Then another thirteen. But we really should try and get over fifty, right? Actually, those sixteen giving away Blu-Rays of Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania would do that… let's break those out a bit by state and add some new ones. Twenty-eight in all. Add that to the 33 and the 13, and that's seventy-four.

If you'd like to see your store displayed on a follow-up early morning tomorrow, email me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with details similar to the below. As for me, I'll be between Forbidden Planet and Gosh Comics in London, and a certain Coronation.

Arizona

Conway Comics, 195 Farris Rd in Conway, 10am-4pm

In addition to tons of free comics, all of the other comics in the store will be just $1.00 each

California

House of Secrets, Burbank, CA

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Flying Colors Comics, Concord, CA

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Illusive Comics & Games, Santa Clara, CA

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Florida

Dark Side Comics, 935 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Frazettaverse signing from SarFrazetta and Andrea Mutti. 12-4 pm

Yancy Street Comics, Port Richey

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Guests: Scott Reed, Sergio Cariello, Scott Spillman, Bukshot

Illinois

First Aid Comics, Chicago,

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Kentucky

Comic Book World, Inc, 1617 East 55th St, Florence,

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Maryland

Cards Comics and Collectibles, 51 Main St, Reisterstown, 10am – 7pm

Guests: Steve Conley, Matt Slay, Mark Morales, Joe Pruett, Jim Kuhoric

Also: 50% off: Paperbacks, Hardcovers, Manga & Artist Editions &$1 Modern Back issue sale

KC's Comics, 2807 Belair Road, Fallston, 11am-5pm,

30th Anniversary Sale:

Regular Back Issues- 35% off

Regular Comic Sets- 40% off

Box Stock CGC Comics- 25% off

$1 Comics- 12 for $10

Used/Clearance Trades- buy 1, get a 2 nd free

free Posters- 3 for $10

Statues- 10 to 25% off

Star Wars Hot Toys- 10% off

"Non-Hot Toy" Toys- 20% off

Most Kids' Books- 25% off

Minnesota

Source Comics & Games, Roseville,

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

10% OFF, 20% OFF for Adventure Club Card holders. Aristisan items and consignment will be left out of the sale.

Missouri

Fantasy Shop South County, 10560 Baptist Church Rd, St. Louis

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

New Hampshire

Double Midnight Comics, 252 Willow Street, Manchester, 10am-5pm

Free Comic Book Day Comic Con with Craig Rousseau, Joe Schmalke, Emily Drouin, Don Giggins, Ryan Lessard, Craig Holland, Jesse Lundberg, Brendan McCormick, Misty Martell, Don Higgins, The Humble Dragon, Ervin Carillo. Kris Hancarik. Austin Stratoti, Ricardo Cortez, Sky Purple, Tim Jones

New Jersey

East Side Mags, 491 Bloomfield Ave, Suite 102, Montclair,

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

BATARANGS black cocoa shortbread sandwiches filled w/ chocolate ganache

BERRY HAND PIES flaky, buttery pastries with raspberry/blueberry filling

COCONUT MACAROONS dipped in ganache

SUPERDELUXE COOKIES brown butter, Cacao Barry dark chocolate, smoked salt

VANILLA CHAI SCONES with chai tea, house blend of chai spice, vanilla bean glaze

PLUS @the_beastro_catering will be there with TACOS & @motionato_art will be sketching live.

Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, 65 Broad St, Red Bank

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

New York

4th World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center 33 NY-111 Smithtown, New York

Guests: Keith Dallas, Matt Summo, Sean Chen, Crees Lee, Nik Virella, Rodney Ramos, 20% off all day long.

Aw Yeah Comics in 313 Halstead Ave, Harrison,

Greg Pak signing from 12-3 pm as well as Franco, Jason May, Chris Gugliotti, Adam Wallenta, Paul Kupperberg.

Forbidden Planet NYC, 832 Broadway, New York

20% off comics, 15% off toys. Guests: Torunn Grønbekk signing Red Sonja #0.

The NYC Comic Art Expo, New York Midtown Hilton, 1335 6th Ave, 10am-5pm.

Guests: Michael Golden, Billy Tucci, Ray Lago, Jim Califiore, Fred Harper

North Carolina

Acme Comics, 2150 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

Guests: Ryan Oakley, Danny Quick, William Withers, Davis Johnson, Kevin Hardin, Marryn Stanfield,

Ohio

Carol & John's Comic Shop, Kamm's Plaza, 17462 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

We have also procured one thousand graphic novels to give away one per person. Vendors: CHOD, Jeff Ritchie, Rick Sans, Sergio Andujar II, Brian Gleine, Sleepy Robot, Tangled Earth Arts, Perris Mackey, Katie Avila, Reegeeked.Nerdy Girl Cosplay, Ashley Ribblett, Quill Kolat, Ryan Kacsandy, Kawaii Killjoy, Heather Curtis, Randy Crider, Sean Burns, Kristen Burns, Phil Fried, Cory Holiday, Angels Oster, and David Franklin.

Texas

Zeus Comics, 1334 Inwood Ave, Dallas

Overstock comics sold for only a quarter, and bigfanboy.com will have a raffle for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie swag and a $100 gift card.

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W Anderson Ln, Ste B-1, Austin

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Bring the friends and family to enjoy the bouncy house and snow cones, visit the Greater Austin Comic Con and CASA Superhero Run booths, and meet comic creators like Ben Bender (Creator of Beorn: The Littlest Viking Saga)

Wild West Comics and Games, 400 East Division Street, Suite 110, Arlington

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Canned goods drive for bonus free comics.

Virginia

The Amazing Comic Shop, 10647 Braddock Rd, Fairfax,

Guests: Curls Studio (Carolyn Belefski and Joe Carabeo)

Big Lick Comics, 3424 B Orange Avenue, Roanoke

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Washington

Gabi's Olympic Cards and Comics, 4230 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays

Wisconsin

Westfield Comics, 7475 Mineral Point Road, Madison

Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays