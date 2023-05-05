28 More Comic Shops Doing Cool Things On Free Comic Book Day
This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Thousands of comic shops, will be giving away free comic books, here are 27 doing a little bit more.
Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. Thousands of comic book stores, bookstores and libraries will be giving away free comic books. Bleeding Cool ran thirty-three comic book shops doing cool stuff for Free Comic Book Day tomorrow. Then another thirteen. But we really should try and get over fifty, right? Actually, those sixteen giving away Blu-Rays of Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania would do that… let's break those out a bit by state and add some new ones. Twenty-eight in all. Add that to the 33 and the 13, and that's seventy-four.
If you'd like to see your store displayed on a follow-up early morning tomorrow, email me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with details similar to the below.
Arizona
Conway Comics, 195 Farris Rd in Conway, 10am-4pm
In addition to tons of free comics, all of the other comics in the store will be just $1.00 each
California
House of Secrets, Burbank, CA
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Flying Colors Comics, Concord, CA
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Illusive Comics & Games, Santa Clara, CA
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Florida
Dark Side Comics, 935 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota
Frazettaverse signing from SarFrazetta and Andrea Mutti. 12-4 pm
Yancy Street Comics, Port Richey
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Guests: Scott Reed, Sergio Cariello, Scott Spillman, Bukshot
Illinois
First Aid Comics, Chicago,
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Kentucky
Comic Book World, Inc, 1617 East 55th St, Florence,
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Maryland
Cards Comics and Collectibles, 51 Main St, Reisterstown, 10am – 7pm
Guests: Steve Conley, Matt Slay, Mark Morales, Joe Pruett, Jim Kuhoric
Also: 50% off: Paperbacks, Hardcovers, Manga & Artist Editions &$1 Modern Back issue sale
KC's Comics, 2807 Belair Road, Fallston, 11am-5pm,
30th Anniversary Sale:
- Regular Back Issues- 35% off
- Regular Comic Sets- 40% off
- Box Stock CGC Comics- 25% off
- $1 Comics- 12 for $10
- Used/Clearance Trades- buy 1, get a 2nd free
- Posters- 3 for $10
- Statues- 10 to 25% off
- Star Wars Hot Toys- 10% off
- "Non-Hot Toy" Toys- 20% off
- Most Kids' Books- 25% off
Minnesota
Source Comics & Games, Roseville,
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
10% OFF, 20% OFF for Adventure Club Card holders. Aristisan items and consignment will be left out of the sale.
Missouri
Fantasy Shop South County, 10560 Baptist Church Rd, St. Louis
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
New Hampshire
Double Midnight Comics, 252 Willow Street, Manchester, 10am-5pm
Free Comic Book Day Comic Con with Craig Rousseau, Joe Schmalke, Emily Drouin, Don Giggins, Ryan Lessard, Craig Holland, Jesse Lundberg, Brendan McCormick, Misty Martell, Don Higgins, The Humble Dragon, Ervin Carillo. Kris Hancarik. Austin Stratoti, Ricardo Cortez, Sky Purple, Tim Jones
New Jersey
East Side Mags, 491 Bloomfield Ave, Suite 102, Montclair,
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
BATARANGS black cocoa shortbread sandwiches filled w/ chocolate ganache
BERRY HAND PIES flaky, buttery pastries with raspberry/blueberry filling
COCONUT MACAROONS dipped in ganache
SUPERDELUXE COOKIES brown butter, Cacao Barry dark chocolate, smoked salt
VANILLA CHAI SCONES with chai tea, house blend of chai spice, vanilla bean glaze
PLUS @the_beastro_catering will be there with TACOS & @motionato_art will be sketching live.
Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, 65 Broad St, Red Bank
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
New York
4th World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center 33 NY-111 Smithtown, New York
Guests: Keith Dallas, Matt Summo, Sean Chen, Crees Lee, Nik Virella, Rodney Ramos, 20% off all day long.
Aw Yeah Comics in 313 Halstead Ave, Harrison,
Greg Pak signing from 12-3 pm as well as Franco, Jason May, Chris Gugliotti, Adam Wallenta, Paul Kupperberg.
Forbidden Planet NYC, 832 Broadway, New York
20% off comics, 15% off toys. Guests: Torunn Grønbekk signing Red Sonja #0.
The NYC Comic Art Expo, New York Midtown Hilton, 1335 6th Ave, 10am-5pm.
Guests: Michael Golden, Billy Tucci, Ray Lago, Jim Califiore, Fred Harper
North Carolina
Acme Comics, 2150 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro
Guests: Ryan Oakley, Danny Quick, William Withers, Davis Johnson, Kevin Hardin, Marryn Stanfield,
Ohio
Carol & John's Comic Shop, Kamm's Plaza, 17462 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
We have also procured one thousand graphic novels to give away one per person. Vendors: CHOD, Jeff Ritchie, Rick Sans, Sergio Andujar II, Brian Gleine, Sleepy Robot, Tangled Earth Arts, Perris Mackey, Katie Avila, Reegeeked.Nerdy Girl Cosplay, Ashley Ribblett, Quill Kolat, Ryan Kacsandy, Kawaii Killjoy, Heather Curtis, Randy Crider, Sean Burns, Kristen Burns, Phil Fried, Cory Holiday, Angels Oster, and David Franklin.
Texas
Zeus Comics, 1334 Inwood Ave, Dallas
Overstock comics sold for only a quarter, and bigfanboy.com will have a raffle for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie swag and a $100 gift card.
Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W Anderson Ln, Ste B-1, Austin
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Bring the friends and family to enjoy the bouncy house and snow cones, visit the Greater Austin Comic Con and CASA Superhero Run booths, and meet comic creators like Ben Bender (Creator of Beorn: The Littlest Viking Saga)
Wild West Comics and Games, 400 East Division Street, Suite 110, Arlington
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Canned goods drive for bonus free comics.
Virginia
The Amazing Comic Shop, 10647 Braddock Rd, Fairfax,
Guests: Curls Studio (Carolyn Belefski and Joe Carabeo)
Big Lick Comics, 3424 B Orange Avenue, Roanoke
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Washington
Gabi's Olympic Cards and Comics, 4230 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays
Wisconsin
Westfield Comics, 7475 Mineral Point Road, Madison
Giving away Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Ant-Sized Blu-Rays