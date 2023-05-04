17 Comic Shops Give Away Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Blu-Rays For Free Comic Book Day this Saturday, 17 comic shops will not just be giving away free comic books but free Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Blu-Rays.

For Free Comic Book Day this Saturday, seventeen comic book stores will not just be giving away free comic books but free Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Blu-Rays. The movie is available to buy now on Digital, arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on the 16th of May, but for the 6th of May, Disney and Marvel have partnered with Free Comic Book Day to give away 800 limited editions "ant-sized Blu-rays" across 17 comic book stores across the USA. Each participating comic book retailer will give away 50 of these compact collectables, along with Digital codes of the film. No purchase is necessary, but each shop will have its own rules for giving them away.

Big Lick Comics, Roanoke, VA

Carol & John's Comic Shop, Cleveland, OH

Comic Book World, Inc, Florence, KY

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, Austin, TX

East Side Mags, Montclair, NJ

Fantasy Shop South County, St. Louis, MO

First Aid Comics, Chicago, IL

Flying Colors Comics, Concord, CA

Gabi's Olympic Cards and Comics, Lacey, WA

House of Secrets, Burbank, CA

Illusive Comics & Games, Santa Clara, CA

Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, Red Bank, NJ

Source Comics & Games, Roseville, MN

Westfield Comics, Madison, WI

Wild West Comics and Games, Arlington, TX

Yancy Street Comics, Port Richey, FL

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in February from Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Peyton Reed, written by Jeff Loveness, and stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, alongside Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas.