3 First Wolverine Appearances At Auction, One Owned By Glenn Danzig

There are three copies of The Incredible Hulk #181, recognised as the first full appearance of Wolverine in comic books, at Heritage Auctions' current Sunday And Monday Comics Auction. And all going under the hammer tomorrow. The first with a CGC grade of 9.6 is the one that might make records. But the second with a grade of 9.0 was owned by rock star Glenn DanzigThe third at 7.0 is for the five-figure cheapskates amongst you. Glenn Danzig has had a long history of an interest in comic books, especially working with the likes of Simon Bisley and Grant Morrison on his own Verotik comic book publishing line. And now his own comic book collection is hitting the market, showing he's just as much of a collector as the rest of us. Most of the other items owned by Danzig hitting auctions were related to Frank Frazetta's original work. It turns out he loves his first appearance of Wolverine too. But not enough not to sell it.

The Incredible Hulk #181 (Marvel, 1974) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages. First full appearance of Wolverine. Wendigo appearance. Herb Trimpe cover and art. Currently ranked at #2 on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $5,500. CGC census 7/21: 332 in 9.6, 128 higher.

The Incredible Hulk #181 (Marvel, 1974) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages. First full appearance of Wolverine. Wendigo appearance. Herb Trimpe cover and art. Currently ranked at #2 on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2020 VF/NM 9.0 value = $4,125; NM- 9.2 value = $5,500. CGC census 7/21: 904 in 9.0, 1652 higher. From the Glenn Danzig Collection.

The Incredible Hulk #181 (Marvel, 1974) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white pages. First full appearance of Wolverine. Wendigo appearance. Herb Trimpe cover and art. Currently ranked at #2 on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $1,650; VF 8.0 value = $2,750. CGC census 7/21: 975 in 7.0, 5570 higher.

