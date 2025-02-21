Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, Stranger Tales

3D Stranger Tales In Dark Horse Comics' June 2025 Solicitations

3D Stranger Tales, Christopher Chaos, Critical Role, Umbrella Academy and Mark Millar in Dark Horse Comics' June 2025 solicitations

Article Summary Discover new tales from Christopher Chaos, Umbrella Academy and 3D Stranger Tales in Dark Horse's June 2025 lineup.

Explore a post-apocalyptic world and vibrant art styles in "Tramps Of Apocalypse" by Alice Darrow.

Umbrella Academy faces off against The Sparrows, exploring family conflicts and secrets in "Plan B."

Celebrate "Critical Role" 10th anniversary with "Vox Machina Origins I" in print for the first time.

This looks a lot more comprehensive. Dark Horse Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations, with the launch of Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins 2 #1 with Derek Fridolfs and Sunando, Alice Darrow's Tramps Of Apocalypse, Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's Umbrella Academy Plan B, James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal and Isaac Goodhart's The Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos: Children Of The Night, and an 10th anniversary single issue printing of Critical Role: Vox Machine Origins I by Matthew Mercer, Matthew Colville and Olivia Samson.

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #1 CVR A GALINDO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250865

MAR250866 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #1 CVR B RICCARDI

MAR250867 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #1 CVR C CHATER

MAR250868 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #1 CVR D TURNER

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Sunando C (CA) Diego Galindo

The first of four new weird tales from Hawkins, Indiana-A small town that keeps getting stranger. After shaking off a mysterious encounter with a strange "dog" while out at the Drive-In Cinema, Hawkins science teacher Scott Clarke is inspired to teach his students all about how 3D glasses work and it spirals into theories about alternate dimensions and how they might be perceived. Dustin keeps secret that the weird "dog" could be nothing other than Dart, his missing pet demodog.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

TRAMPS OF APOCALYPSE #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250869

(W) Alice Darrow (A / CA) Alice Darrow

The year is 2094, and men rule the world. So what has changed in seventy years, you ask? Following the ten-year Sildenafil wars of 2053, Earth has become a barren wasteland. Factions of surviving men led by "Quest Ragnor, King of Males" have taken over the remnants of cities and towns across the globe, capturing and enslaving all women… Well, all women except for three super bimbos with unparalleled bloodlust and an unquenchable thirst for violence: Baby, Belladonna, and Babette. Unwilling to bend to the whims and desires of the buffoons in charge, too slippery to be caught, and too sexy for chains, these three bangin' babes are at the top of Quest Ragnor's most wanted list. Unfortunately for him, they couldn't care less!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR A BA

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250870

MAR250871 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR B MOON

MAR250872 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR C ROE

MAR250873 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR D MUNDO

MAR250874 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR E FEGREDO

MAR250875 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR F AJA

MAR250876 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR G THOMPSON

MAR250877 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR H NGUYEN

MAR250878 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #1 CVR I LOTAY

(W) Gerard Way, Gabriel Ba (CA) Gabriel Ba

After the mass release of The City's greatest foes and the chaos that followed in Hotel Oblivion, the Umbrella Academy face their most fearsome challenge to date-their other brothers and sisters. Known only as The Sparrows, they share a different connection to Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Mom. No one knows how to hurt each other more than family, and this powerful, ruthless brood will spare no brutality in favor of their sole objective-control, and the obedient glare that comes with it. A harrowing and action-filled study of ambition, futility, and violence-The Umbrella Academy: Plan B is what happens when those far more powerful tell us what we need.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #1 CVR A DAO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250845

MAR250846 – CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #1 CVR B WALTA

MAR250847 – CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #1 CVR C DIALYNAS

MAR250848 – CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #1 CVR D BOO

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Noah Dao

A new school year begins for Christopher Chaos and his friends as he finds himself divided from his mentor, Adam Frankenstein, and searching for answers outside of any textbook. But when a dangerous, new monster arrives in New Briar City with a mysterious hunter on his trail, a strange case develops that only Christopher can solve! Will the Monster Club survive their latest foe or will they be torn apart-piece by bloody piece? This terrifying new arc for the series introduces the Chaosverse's Dr. Henry Jekyll and a brand-new monster hunter known only as Helbound!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS I #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250830

(W) Matthew Mercer, Matthew Colville (A / CA) Olivia Samson

Join familiar faces from Critical Role's smash-hit first campaign in Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins! The original Vox Machina digital seriers, in print for the first time, just in time for the 10th Anniversary of Critical Role! Roguish twins Vax'ildan and Vex'ahlia investigate a curse afflicting the impoverished citizens of the port city of Stilben. Things are not what they seem for the adventurous siblings… between fighting shark-riding fish men and black-clad assassins, they meet an antlered half-elven druid with her own theory about the curse.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

ARCANA ROYALE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250829

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) A.C. Zamudio

Cards are being shuffled for the most important hand of Hudson Tremaine's life. She has a seat at an otherworldly tournament where bets are made in blood and fate itself is wagered. But the card sharps themselves are beholden to the cards that are dealt, and when a "death" card is revealed, chaos is unleashed!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

FML #6 CVR A LOPEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250831

MAR250832 – FML #6 CVR B ELY

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

Locked up for a murder they didn't commit, Dad and Riley do jail time with a mysterious long-haired stranger. Meanwhile, over at the Convention Center, Susan is set to make CrimeCon an explosive national headline. When Patty realizes her protégée is a maniac and that maniac has her daughter, the gang makes a frantic dash to stop a convention catastrophe. Who needs a PA system when Savvy can get you a horde of metal heads ready to rage into CrimeCon, while the Thunder Buzzards soundtrack the scene with "Don't Drink the Flavor-Aid"?

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #4 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250833

MAR250834 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #4 CVR B

(W) Patton Oswalt, Gerry Duggan, Jordan Blum (A) Mark Torres (CA) Scott Hepburn

Twilight City is an easy place to die badly in… but not all the bodies that drop are found. If you have the cash, there's a secret number you can call for-The Cleaner. By day David O'Halloran is a struggling small business owner, but at night he's running around trying to dispose of invulnerable bodies for the spandex crowd. He's hidden his face from his clients, but it might not be enough to save him from a past job that will come back to haunt him.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250835

(W) Patton Oswalt, Heath Corson, Jordan Blum (A) I. N. J. Culbard

From the world of the hit Minor Threats series comes a family drama starring the planet's most feared villains. Napoleon Archimedes is the archnemesis of The Searcher, and he's fought her to a standstill for over four decades in the futuristic metropolis of Meteor Falls. But now, as he confronts his mortality, he's forced to name a successor from his three extraordinary children: Athena, Benjamin, and Spookshow. Each brilliant, cunning… and unlucky enough to be the child of the world's greatest supervillain. See, Napoleon believed he was smart enough to have it all: Raise a family and conquer the world. Then he thought: Why not combine them? Take the kids on as partners. Create a dynasty… None of it went according to plan. Who will rise above the betrayal, failure, and dysfunction to seize the family business? Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

GHOSTBUSTERS DEAD MANS CHEST #2 CVR A HURTT

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250836

MAR250837 – GHOSTBUSTERS DEAD MANS CHEST #2 CVR B CHOGRIN

(W) David M. Booher (A) Aviv Or (CA) Brian Hurtt

The ghost kraken attacks as Trevor and Lucky meet for their rocky one-year "friendiversary"! Before they jump into action, the rest of the crew deal with personal problems and tech issues while Dr. Ray reveals some of the secret history behind Captain Kidd… What awaits Manhattan amongst these nautical threats?

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF KILL OR BE QUILT #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250838

(W) John Allison (A / CA) Max Sarin

Now a double agent trapped in a world of high-stakes deceit, Shauna must seek out elusive local legend Mabel and her mysterious "long arm," while preparing to enter the killing fields of Quiltfest, where her mission faces almost certain doom. As her fragile sanity frays, Shauna must gather up the threads of this cosy mystery before her covers are blown!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

HUCK II #2 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250839

MAR250840 – HUCK II #2 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE B&W (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Huck, his mother and this mysterious doctor with the keys to their past go on a road-trip to find the first of the other secret super-humans who have been hiding around the world. Unlike Huck, this first one is an assassin and using his abilities to make money.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

JUMPSCARE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250841

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Prisoner of a monstrous cult of Leviathan worshippers, Jumpscare unleashes the full fury of her horror movie powers! But she is not the only captive the Dismal Concordat has imprisoned. And what's our slasher-turned-hero to do when she discovers some monsters are victims, too?

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

LADY BALTIMORE DAUGHTERS OF MEDUSA #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250842

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Bridgit Connell (CA) Abigail Larson

The formidable Medusa and her followers were only the first threat to Sofia and her team, as a burgeoning successor could be the nail in the coffin of the battle for good over evil if their power falls into the wrong hands. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Bridgit Connell, and Michelle Madsen continue their horror adventure series in this new two-part story.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #4 CVR A FULLERTON

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250843

MAR250844 – LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #4 CVR B KOWALSKI

(W) James Tynion Iv, Steve Foxe (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Gavin Fullerton

James Tynion and Tiny Onion present the thrilling conclusion to the new True Weird series documenting the origins of the Jersey Devil. Unable to prevent his younger brother from entering the monster hunt, Henry follows him into the woods and discovers for himself what truly stalks the Pine Barrens-and why its legend has gripped imaginations for centuries.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

OUR BRILLIANT RUIN HORROR AT CRANE MANSION #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250849

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Christopher Mitten (CA) Helen Mask

Based on the tabletop RPG of the same name! The mounting tension at Crane Mansion is cut by a supernatural attack, and accusations fly as the attendees scramble to reveal the truth behind Constance's transformation. Can Elizabeth, Arielle, and their unlikely allies elude the monster stalking the halls of the mansion? Or will they face the same grotesquely violent fate as her other victims?

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

ROBOWOLF #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250850

(W) Jake Smith (A / CA) Jake Smith

RoboWolf and his crew have come face to face with a double chainsaw wielding foe from their past! If they have any hope of making it to General Masakov in time to pay the ransom for RoboWolf's daughter, they'll have to combine their radical skills and defeat this bloodthirsty monstrosity! Bullets will be fired, roundhouse kicks will be delivered, and a father's love will be tested! To its limits!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

SISTER IMPERATOR #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250851

(W) Tobias Forge, Corinna Bechko (A) Puste (CA) Mikael Eriksson

Finally freed of her emotional attachments, Sister Imperator moves to take the ultimate vengeance on the man who sent her down the dark path of her life. But the path to her victory has a few twists yet in store for her as the first chapter of her story comes to a close….

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #5 CVR A FAVOCCIA

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250852

MAR250853 – STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #5 CVR B CARLOMAGNO

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Elisabetta D'Amico, Reese Hannigan (CA) Valeria Favoccia

The Bad Batch survived Aurra Sing once. But her mission isn't yet complete, and the clones will have to face the bounty hunter a second time if they want to save her next target! Clone Force 99 put their lives on the line in one final confrontation with the notorious assassin. If they fail, it could cost the Republic countless agents… and the entire war!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #19 CVR A ROMBO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250854

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao (CA) Elisa Romboli

The fates of the Star Hopper Jedi are revealed! The Battle of Eriadu comes to its epic conclusion, and as the dust settles, the Jedi and the Nihil will learn lessons of heroism and horror, hope and heartbreak. Don't miss the penultimate chapter of this iconic series! The climactic final battle between the Jedi and the Nihil that has been years in the making!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #20 CVR A ROMBO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250856

MAR250857 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #20 CVR B

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Toni Bruno (CA) Elisa Romboli

The High Republic Adventures comes to an epic conclusion! Now that the Battle of Eriadu is over, what's next for these young heroes? Join the creative team who started it all for the final chapter of this iconic series!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV PHASE III TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250859

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao

The Battle of Eriadu has begun! Charging forth to defend Bri-Phrang City is Jedi Knight Farzala Tarabal and his fellow freedom fighters, including Lula Talisola, Zeen Mrala, Sevran Tarkin, Qort, Zint, Yaddle, other Jedi, pirates, and so many more! These heroes are dead-set on stopping the Warden, a ruthless Nihil commander, from capturing the planet. But the forces of light and life are massively outnumbered by the invading army. It will take everything they have for the Jedi and their allies to save Eriadu, and the galaxy, from Nihil domination. What follows is a clash between good and evil that will determine the fate of the High Republic! Collects issues #14-16 and The Battle of Eriadu one-shot.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

ART OF STAR WARS OUTLAWS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250860

(W) Massive Entertainment

Developed by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Outlaws gives players the opportunity to explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new, as Kay Vess-a scoundrel seeking freedom from her past with her companion Nix. As the unlikely heroes embark on a stars-spanning series of high-stakes missions, they constantly risk running afoul of rivaling gangs or falling into the clutches of the evil Galactic Empire. The Art of Star Wars Outlaws explores the creation of this underworld adventure set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi with an expertly designed assembly of thrilling imagery and intimate insights from the game's creators. Now readers can get down and dirty as they acquaint themselves with charming rogues, plunge into alien environments, examine exotic tools and weapons, and see how Kay Vess was made to defy the odds.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #4 CVR A WOHL

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250861

MAR250862 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #4 CVR B PIRIZ

MAR250863 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #4 CVR C IRIZARRI

MAR250864 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #4 CVR D WILSON

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Myles Wohl

Eddie Munson ushers in a new age for Hawkins High Hellfire club with an exciting conclusion to Mike, Dustin, and Will's early game nights with his Dungeons & Dragons club. Meanwhile, Eddie revels in the memories of his own first campaign with Hellfire and what he did to earn his stripes and become the Dungeon Master.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

CHIBI USAGI ATTACK OF HEEBIE CHIBIS EXP ED TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250879

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Stan Sakai's enduring rabbit samurai-reimagined as a character in a "Chibi World!" While fishing for freshwater eels, Chibi Usagi and his friends Chibi Tomoe and Chibi Gen rescue a dogu. The trio find out the dogu's village has been enslaved by the Salamander King. It's up to Chibi Usagi and company to rescue the village and free everyone from the reign of the Salamander King once and for all! A captivating story written and illustrated by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai and part of Dark Horse's Dogu Publishing imprint! With colors by Emi Fujii and hand lettering by Julie Sakai, this expanded edition includes the stories "Attack of the Heebie Chibis," "Attack of the Teenie Titans," "The Story of Chibi Usagi and the Big Bad Jei," "Chibi Usagi and the Goblin of Adachi Plain, and "Chibi Tomoe and the Zo Ninja"-as well as all color Chibi Usagi pinups that ran as Usagi Yojimbo comic back covers!

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #4 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250880

MAR250881 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #4 CVR B ARIGA

MAR250882 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #4 CVR C

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi and Yukichi find themselves among a band of pilgrims in search of the miraculous goddess known as "The Mother." The skeptical ronin's doubts recede as the desperate plight of their new friends unfolds, revealing the obstacles that stand between them and salvation. Can the goddess Kannon come to Tabo's rescue? Discover the answers in this captivating and highly-personal two-part tale!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

VATICAN CITY #3 CVR A BERG (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250883

MAR250884 – VATICAN CITY #3 CVR B BERG B&W (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Per Berg

The stunning conclusion to the three-part vampire apocalypse saga as the last humans on Earth trapped inside Vatican City are whittled down to just a handful as they try to make their escape with a billion vampires waiting outside and the end of the world fast approaching.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #4 CVR A RAAFAT

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250885

MAR250886 – WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #4 CVR B DALEY

(W) Duane Murray (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

In the series finale of Who Are the Power Pals? Derek and Alex face off against Mr. Fish! Crucial questions are answered such as: exactly how many Power Pogs can Derek regurgitate? Will the Power Pals pull off the dangerous Power Peck? And, most importantly, can the Pals finally learn to work together in order to defeat a deadly new foe?

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

YOU NEVER HEARD OF ME #5

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250887

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

"It's difficult to stay balanced in life. And maybe things will never stop being so fragile. But it's easier to stand tall together. So together it's easier to stop being afraid of falling apart, even for just a moment." Will everything that Will has learned be enough to prevent fear from holding him back and help him find his place in the world?

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

10000 INK STAINS A MEMOIR HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250888

(W) Jeff Lemire

Dark Horse Books proudly presents this hardcover memoir collection showcasing the work of the legendary Eisner Award-winning comic book creator Jeff Lemire, who has created some of the most iconic stories in modern comics. Featuring work from Sweet Tooth, Essex County, Black Hammer, Descender, and so much more, Lemire takes the reader book-by-book, writing essays about the making of each project, showcasing artwork from all of them, details about his personal life during the creation of each book, sharing some never-before-seen process material on each book, and unpublished stories as well.

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKIS WITCHER QUESTION OF PRICE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250889

(W) Andrzej Sapkowski, Marta Krajewska (A) Matteo Bellisario, Igor Monti

Love and fate collide in this graphic novel adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's original short story. Geralt is invited to a banquet at the Kingdom of Cintra. The Princess has come of age and suitors prepare to present themselves for her hand in marriage. Wary of the Queen's invitation, Geralt attends the dinner with caution. When a mysterious uninvited guest, bearing the armor of a knight enters the hall, a bold declaration and a shocking revelation ignites the party into chaos and uproar.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

AQUINNAH GN (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250890

(W) Matteo Casali (A) Rachele Aragno, Clarissa Saccani

Amber has carried the question of her past for years. With no memory of her childhood haunted by chronic pain, she assumes it's amnesia-until a strange man claiming to have answers appears. And a story much darker, stranger, and more otherworldly begins to take shape. Amber and her girlfriend are caught up in a net of occult secrets and ancient monsters connected to the seaside town of Aquinnah, and as the town's dark history is uncovered, Amber must decide if she will be the town's salvation… or its doom.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

BANDETTE HC VOL 05 WEDDING OF BD BELGIQUE

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250891

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Colleen Coover

A mysterious new villain known only as The Voice must be stopped, but they may be too much for Bandette alone… The mysterious villain known only as The Voice has long held the reins of criminal power, and now Bandette sets out sights to thwart him… once and for all! With The Voice always seeming one step ahead, Bandette calls friends and enemies alike to her aid! She and her and crew discover that the key to taking down The Voice is to be found on the other side of a marriage altar, so it's time to prepare for… the wedding of B.D. Belgique!

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

BARSTOW TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250892

(W) Rebekah McKendry, David McKendry (A) Tyler Jenkins, Justin Birch

At the center of the Mojave Desert, at the crossroads between hell and gone, lies Barstow. FBI Special Agent Miranda Diaz is in this godforsaken land on the trail of a missing agent. Agent Lima was in the area investigating human trafficking when he disappeared without a trace. He's a man she's never met, and yet her name was the only clue he left behind. Something dark… something demonic… lurks beneath this oddball town and Miranda is determined to unravel the mystery before all hell breaks loose. Collects issues #1-4 of the miniseries.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

BLUE BOOK LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250893

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Michael Avon Oeming

James Tynion IV presents what he calls his "True Weird" stories. Tales of ordinary people encountering the strange and the impossible. Teaming with artist Michael Avon Oeming and letterer Aditya Bidikar, they retell some of the most popular UFO and alien encounter accounts starting with two infamous cases: First, the Betty and Barney Hill abduction-the widely-publicized and very first abduction that went on to shape and influence all future encounter stories. Second, we follow pilot Kenneth Arnold who flew his Call-Air A-2 over the skies of the Pacific Northwest and encountered otherworldly blinding flashes of silver light that would change the course of his life forever. Collects the first two arcs of Blue Book in a deluxe, oversized, library edition format.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

BORDERLANDS MOXXIS MYSTERIOUS MEMENTO TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250894

(W) Amy Chu, Heather Breckel, Deron Bennett (A) Mike Norton

Created in close collaboration with Gearbox Entertainment, Dark Horse Comics presents an exciting new graphic novel within the Borderlands universe! Former celebrity and current badass Siren Amara misses the fame and excitement of her glory days. Nowadays common stooges don't know who they're messing with-though they soon find out. In order to reclaim the highs of her former heroics, she needs a gig. Luckily, Moxxi needs help recovering a mysterious artifact… Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

CARLYLE SCHOOL FOR KINGS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250895

(W) Nelson Greaves (A) Davide Castelluccio

Emmelene Heron is the daughter of traitors, but even she cannot be denied entrance to the Carlyle School for Kings. Every thirty years, the academy opens its doors to the best and brightest young people in the Kingdom. There, they are trained in matters of heart, strength, and mind. Only the one deemed most exceptional will be crowned king and rule for the next thirty years, when King Cycle repeats. This decree was enacted thousands of years ago by Godwit himself to ensure the King is young enough that hope and idealism still thrive within them-but if they want hope and idealism, they invited the wrong girl. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

EC ARCHIVES COMPLETE MOON GIRL HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250896

(W) Gardner Fox (A) Sheldon Moldoff

Lost classics from the early days of EC Comics-all the Moon Girl stories, collected in one place for the first time! Witness the amazing adventures of Claire Lune and Lionel Manning-Moon Girl and the Prince-who together fend off invaders from other planets as well as fight crime, and who "dedicate themselves to the task of creating a better world." This hardcover volume collects Moon Girl #1 through #8, as well as all the Moon Girl stories published in other EC titles. Scanned and digitally restored from the original comic books, it showcases the work of comic book greats Sheldon Moldoff and Johnny Craig!

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

HP LOVECRAFT COLOUR OUT OF SPACE TP TANABE

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250897

(W) Gou Tanabe (A / CA) Gou Tanabe

H.P. Lovecraft's horror story, rendered in chilling detail by modern manga horror master Gou Tanabe! Even the folk of Arkham are frightened of a valley west of town… blighted and deformed by something that fell from space-a twisting, spectral hue-near Nahum Gardner's farm. What had been a mystery to the professors from Miskatonic University gradually becomes a horror for the Gardner family as first, bizarre lightning disintegrates what remains of the cosmic visitor, and then their crops begin to come in strangely-fruits big and bountiful, but bitter and repugnant to eat. Then the unnatural blight spreads to the animals… and finally, to the minds and bodies of the Gardners… twisted by the colour out of space. The complete story in one volume, featuring a tip-in title page in metallic gold ink and four pages in color.

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

JUPITERS LEGACY TP VOL 06 FINALE (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250898

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The secret of the universe is finally revealed as the super-heroes show mankind who made us. It began with a call from an island in 1929, a desperate man receiving messages in his dreams to come and save America. It ends with his children and grandchildren discovering that the superpowers he received in that weird place in the middle of the ocean was planned as mankind's undoing. There's never been a super-hero story like this, an epic reaching from the dawn of man to the end of humanity and everything in between. This volume is the stunning conclusion to a storyline twelve years in the making, a major Netflix series and a crowning achievement for the creators involved. Collects Jupiter's Legacy: Finale #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250899

(W) Sumito Oowara (A / CA) Sumito Oowara

Kanamori may love making money-but no matter the price, she's not going to sell out Eizouken's creative vision! It was the trailer they made for Clutch That Machete With Strength! that convinced Sowande, the strong-willed secretary of the Student Council, to approve Eizouken as a campus club at Shibahama High. But Sowande has warned Eizouken all along that if they try to win an audience for their anime outside the school, they risk a collision between their creative freedom as amateur students, and the grown-up world of media and politicians.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

KING OF SPIES LIBRARY ED HC (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250900

(W) Mark Millar (A) Matteo Scalera, Ozgur Yildirim

Regarded as Millar's comics masterpiece, King of Spies left jaws on the floor as he and artist Matteo Scalera took the classic tropes of the spy genre and subverted everything as Britain's greatest secret agent, now in his sixties, discovers he has six months to live. He has a choice between gentle decline or going after everyone he thinks deserves to die. His worldview has changed since he retired from the service and as he looks around at the mess the world's in, he has a long list of people he blames. Politicians, royalty, journalists and celebrities, Sir Roland King wants to root out as much of the corrupt status quo as he can before he goes, and a lifetime of experience makes him almost impossible to catch. Who is the one man who might be able to take him down? His estranged son, eager to destroy him after Roland abandoned both he and his mother many years ago. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

LIVING HELL TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250901

(W) Caitlin Yarsky (A) Caitlin Yarsky

Meet Jerome Jameel-a loving father and husband who also happens to be a demon. He's fled his former prison of Hell to live incognito on earth as a bartender, hiding in plain sight. Jerome is determined to stay out of trouble, but when he kills one of Hell's most vicious bounty hunters in self-defense, he inherits the job of infernal bailiff, hunting down his own kind. Jerome soon faces a range of ancient deities and monsters, from the human-eating ghosts known as Jikininki to psychopomps like Baron Samedi. But with every act of betrayal, Jerome loses a little more of his hard-earned humanity. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

MAGIC ORDER GN VOL 05 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250902

(W) Mike Millar (A) Matteo Buffagni

Soon to be a major Netflix live action series, this volume of The Magic Order concludes the adult fantasy story about a family of wizards who look after the world and protect us from the creatures lurking in the dark. A lifetime of bad decisions finally catches up with the woman who protects the entire world from the forces of darkness. They've protected mankind for a thousand years, but one by one they've been picked off by their enemies since Cordelia Moonstone used black magic and now she's the last wizard standing as they make their final push. Collects The Magic Order 5 #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

REAL GHOSTBUSTERS VISUAL HISTORY HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250903

(W) Troy Benjamin, Craig Goldberg

After nearly forty years, the 1984 classic Ghostbusters endures. A global-phenomenon, Ghostbusters soon made the trans-dimensional sidestep to animation with 1986's The Real Ghostbusters. The Saturday morning cartoon was an incredible success. For many kids, the animated series acted as their gateway into loving Ghostbusters long before they were age-appropriate to see the film. The series was acclaimed for its mature storytelling, fantastical animation, and a voice cast that became as synonymous with the characters as the live-action actors who originated them. The Real Ghostbusters: The Ultimate Visual History is the ultimate collector's dream. This franchise overview combines rare and never-before-seen visuals including conceptual artwork, storyboards, script excerpts, internal memos, packaging art, unseen prototypes, abandoned concepts, and brand-new stunning photography with new and exclusive interviews.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

REAL GHOSTBUSTERS VISUAL HISTORY DLX ED HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250904

(W) Troy Benjamin, Craig Goldberg

A full-color deluxe hardcover volume, with exclusive packaging and lavish treatments, chronicling the history of The Real Ghostbusters with creator interviews, original animation scans, toy photography, and much more!

After nearly forty years, the 1984 classic Ghostbusters endures. The original film introduced the world to Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zeddemore, Ectomobiles, Proton Packs, the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, and Slimer, just to name a few.

A global-phenomenon, Ghostbusters soon made the trans-dimensional sidestep to animation with 1986's The Real Ghostbusters. The Saturday morning cartoon was an incredible success. For many kids, the animated series acted as their gateway into loving Ghostbusters long before they were age-appropriate to see the film. The series was acclaimed for its mature storytelling, fantastical animation, and a voice cast that became as synonymous with the characters as the live-action actors who originated them. A simultaneous toy launch from Kenner ectoplasmatically energized the property with some of the most memorable, most-beloved, weirdest, and best-selling toys in popular culture.

The Real Ghostbusters: A Visual History is the ultimate collector's dream. This franchise overview combines rare and never-before-seen visuals including conceptual artwork, storyboards, script excerpts, internal memos, packaging art, unseen prototypes, abandoned concepts, and brand-new stunning photography with new and exclusive interviews.

This deluxe edition package includes:

• An exclusive firehouse-inspired slipcase and cover.

• A folio enclosing two acetate "animation cel" replicas.

• A unique firehouse flagpole-inspired ribbon bookmark.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

SACRED DECAY ART OF LAUREN MARX HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250905

(W) Lauren Marx (A) Lauren Marx

Fungus blooms and dies, bones weather, and moths form halos around dismembered animals in this darkly exquisite collection from acclaimed artist Lauren Marx, now celebrated in a second edition! With an impressive eye for detail, Marx brings her uncanny subjects to life-or death-with awe-inspiring texture and intensity. Birds, beasts, fish, plants, and more unfurl radiantly on the page in their cycle of birth and destruction. This second edition of the celebrated collection features new cover art, an expanded sketchbook section, and an all-new introduction from the artist herself.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

SPARKS GN VOL 02 ROYALTY

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250906

(W) Revel Guts, Revel Guts (A) Revel Guts

A world rising from the ashes of destruction. Human society thrives only through their complex alliance with the magical Satyr. After a shocking graduation day full of surprises, Philo and Atlas arrive at the palace to begin their new lives. Philo is quickly taken under the wing of the Arch Mage's flirtatious younger brother, Pallas, and is shown the ropes of daily royal life. Meanwhile Atlas begins his brutal apprenticeship and uncovers some unsettling truths about his future. All is not what it seems as shadowy figures continue to pull the strings behind the scenes… Will Philo and Atlas be able to navigate this twisted web and find their way back to one another? And just why is the Arch Mage so interested in Philo?

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

STONESHORE REGISTER GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250907

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) M. K. Perker, Richard Bruning

When refugee and aspiring journalist Fadumo arrives to work at the Stoneshore Register, she is entering a far stranger place than she realizes. At first, the colossal stone giant overlooking the rundown, seemingly ordinary Pacific Northwest fishing town seems like the only remarkable element. But he is not the only strange surprise: changelings, selkies, cursed ships-the bizarre has a home in Stoneshore, yet no one gives it a second thought. But Fadumo doesn't just want to cover these odd occurrences. She wants to dig deeper. And what she discovers is a land so steeped in mysterious history, it will change all who dare to explore it.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

WELCOME TO MAYNARD TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250908

(W) James Robinson (A) J. Bone

Welcome to the Maynard! A grand hotel full of luxury and style… but where the guests are all wizards, witches and mythical creatures! Join Philippa (Pip) Dale as she begins her new job as a bellhop (and trainee house detective) at the exclusive Maynard Hotel for Wizards (and folks of a magical ilk). This opulent, amazing hotel exists right under the noses of everyday San Francisco, where real magicians, witches, mystical characters and fantastic creatures all come to stay. However, Pip's working days aren't merely full of amazing sights and magical experiences, they come with thrills and dangers too. She must try to catch a magical hotel thief, although their strange choice of thefts suggests that murder is the ultimate goal. Can Pip solve the mystery of who the thief's target is in time to save the intended victim? Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES CODEBREAKER #3 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR250858

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Marc Yarza, Jos? Marzan (CA) Diego Galindo

The First Order searches high and low for Poe and BB-8 after the heroes' daring escape! Can the pair make it off world without being captured?

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

TOMB RAIDER LARA CROFT SURVIVOR ERA PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR252252

From Dark Horse Comics. Dark Horse Direct presents the third Tomb Raider statue, celebrating the indomitable spirit of Lara Croft from the Survivor Era. Standing approximately 11" tall on a rugged rock base (8 3/8" wide by 10" deep), Lara is a true adventurer, ready to conquer the unknown. With her bow confidently slung across her back, a climbing axe held firmly in one hand and a torch illuminating the shadows in the other, Lara boldly navigates the dangerous challenges of fierce wildlife and relentless cultists that lurk within the mysterious landscapes she bravely explores. This meticulously crafted PVC statue showcases Lara in a dynamic pose, embodying the relentless courage and grit that have defined her iconic journey through ancient tombs and treacherous landscapes.

In Shops:

