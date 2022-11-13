54 Cosplay Shots From Thought Bubble 2022 In Harrogate

Yesterday saw Thought Bubble kick off in Harrogate, the big Yorkshire comic book convention with an emphasis on comic books, and comic creators, especially of an indie, small press and creator-owned persuasion. I mean, they still have an X-Men panel later today, but still. And we also got a cosplay parade yesterday, which has an emphasis on the home made aspect of the craft, and prizes given out by raffle rather than by judges. Here are 54 shots from the Thought Bubble 2022 cosplay parade, a little less masked than the last time. There will be another today as well, with a completely new array…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!