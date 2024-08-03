Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: 8 deaths of spider-man, cyttorak

8 Deaths Of Spider-Man Sees Him Up Against The God Of The Juggernaut

8 Deaths of Spider-Man begins with Amazing Spider-Man #61 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness, the new creative team on the book.

Spider-Man battles Cyttorak, the patron of Juggernaut, with a new magic-powered Doom-inspired suit and eight extra lives.

Doctor Doom, now Sorcerer Supreme, tasks Spider-Man with stopping the evil god Cyttorak's annual threat.

Will Spider-Man's eight lives be enough to save the world from Cyttorak's wrath? Get ready for an epic 10-issue arc.

8 Deaths of Spider-Man begins with Amazing Spider-Man #61 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness, the new creative team on the book, starting in November. San Diego Comic-Con revealed the book's look, which will tie into the aftermath of Blood Hunt and debut a Doom-inspired Spider-Suit!

"The 8 deaths of Spider-Man begin! The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… Spider-Man?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and eight extra lives with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won't be enough…"

I understand however that the "evil god" in question is Cytorrak – the same Cytorrak who is the patron of the unstoppable Juggernaut. Which is a) why he needs a new suit and b) the gem countdown presumably refers to the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak which turned Cain Marko into the Juggernaut in the first place? As well as how many lives he has left… eight legs, he loses once each time he dies.

Bleeding Cool scooped last month, that Joe Kelly was taking over from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr on Amazing Spider-Man, for ten issues at least, with artist Justina Ireland, as well as Ed McGuinness, Gleb Melnikov and more for The Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man.

"THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Following Zeb Wells' landmark run, writer Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland alongside artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov bring you a new Spidey epic titled THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on this 10-issue arc launching this fall! And to discover what comes next for John Romita Jr. and Amazing Spider-Man, KEEP READING, TRUE BELIEVER!"

And how will it into this story written by Joe Kelly for the recent Amazing Spider-Man #50?

That saw Spider-Man visiting Doctor Strange and failing to save him from a mystical malady. Was this from Cyttorak?

He was dismissed by Strange with a note saying "The End… For Now?"

Was this the moment that Strange had to deal with Cyttorak once a year, and now it is Spider-Man's role to take on that burden at the behest of Doctor Doom? Was it this story that linked him to it?

