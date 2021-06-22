A Bipartisan Cybertron in Transformers #31 [Preview]

Transformers #31 is in stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday, and here in this preview, we find Optimus Prime trying to get the members of his own Autobots party to cooperate. But some of them, like Mancintron and Sinemus, want to work with the Decepticons. Can you believe that?! Will Optimus Prime manage to get Universal Auto Repair passed for all Transformers? Or will conspiracies claiming Optimus stole the election from Megatron ultimately break down Cybertronian democracy? Er… find out on Wednesday, maybe?
TRANSFORMERS #31 CVR A DIEGO ZUNIGA
IDW PUBLISHING
MAR210482
MAR210483 – TRANSFORMERS #31 CVR B CHRIS PANDA – $3.99
(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Diego Novanim Zuniga
"Lord of Misrule: Test Flight I". Optimus Prime's Autobots are starting to fray. They need energon and supplies that they just don't have access to. But Perceptor has a plan-if he can supercharge Jumpstream's teleportation powers, the Autobots will have all sorts of new access to Cybertron. Of course, that relies on the experiment going right and things can never be quite so easy…
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
