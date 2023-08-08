Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dawn of dc, parasite, Superman Annual

A Brand New Parasite For The DC Universe – Superman Annual Spoilers

Superman Annual is meant to be the "next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024". Could be the latest Parasite news?

Superman Annual 2023 is meant to be the "next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024". But which puzzle piece will it be? Will it be Perry White working with Lex Luthor all these years and now standing for Mayor of Metropolis? Or maybe it could be the latest news of Parasite?

Parasite is the name of several DC supervillains that absorb the life-energy, superpowers, and knowledge of others. The most common Parasite is Rudy Jones, a main adversary of Superman

Raymond Maxwell Jensen was the original Parasite, a lowlife who got a job as a worker for a research centre, tried to rob the company payrolls but was instead bombarded with energies from biohazard materials from space, which transformed him into a purple-skinned, parasitic entity, the Parasite. He later died while fighting Terra-Man. Post-Crisis, DC reinvented Parasite in Superman as Rudy Jones, a janitor at a Pittsburgh S.T.A.R. Labs facility, where Darkseid – who remembered the Pre-Crisis Parasite – manipulated Jones to become the modern version. Jones now had the ability to absorb the life energy of other people, leaving behind smoking skeletons and gave him a constant state of hunger. He was also recruited into the Suicide Squad.

The Rudy Jones incarnation of Parasite was played by Brendan Fletcher in Smallville, William Mapother in the Arrowverse, Anthony Konechny as Raymond Jensen in Supergirl, and Rya Kihlstedt as another Parasite, Ally Allston in Superman & Lois. But now it seems that Parasite has been… cured?

Hired by Supercorp for light manual labour, with his parasitical nature now under control. Allegedly.

But how can we be sure that Parasite isn't feeling that parasitical right now, and everyone is safe from being turned into smouldering skeletons?

Looks like Parasite has got a therapy pet of his own now.

Well, Lois Lane is looking for a front page story…

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Mahmud Asrar

METROPOLIS'S SECRETS ARE REVEALED! Art by Mahmud Asrar, Max Raynor, Jack Herbert, and Caitlin Yarsky Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she'll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman! Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024! Don't miss out!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

