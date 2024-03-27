Peter Parker & Mary Jane Talk About Getting Back Together (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, mary jane, peter parker

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #46 by Zeb Wells and Carmen Carnero, and Jackpot And Black Cat #1 by Celeste Bronfman and Emilio Laiso. And while there may be a fuss over the marriage of Mary Jane and Peter Parker over in the new Ultimate Universe…

… how many marriages can survive the inevitable dead kid that's coming? In Amazing Spider-Man, Mary Jane and Peter talk over their love lifes.

While in her own title, she has Paul as the man in the chair, her own Oracle,

Where the Black Cat has her own romantic alternative to Peter Parker now.

Although seems to also be living through her own version of Black Mirror's Shut Up And Dance.

Which has just landed on Mary Jane as well.

So while Jackpot teams up with Spider-Man against his enemies like Elektro…

In her own title, Jackpot And Black Cat #1 she has more to ruminate upon.

Although as we have noted in Ultimate Spider-Man, that fear of harming his nearest and dearest doesn't seem to be there for Ultimate Peter Parker…

… not yet anyway. This Mary Jane has decisions to make.

And something to appreciate in others.

If not for herself…

Is it though?? Is it? Is it really???

