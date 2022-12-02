A Brand New X-Men: Sins Of Sinister Checklist Up To March 2023

From February 2023, a number of Marvel's X-Men titles will be transforming into Sins Of Sinister titles, with X-Men Red becoming Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants, Legion Of X becomes Nightcrawlers, and Immortal X-Men becoming Immoral X-Men, looking at ten years, a hundred years and a thousand years into the future of this particular timeline. Bleeding Cool ran some interesting aspects from Thought Bubble, and I might have some more just-recovered notes to share next week. But here are Marvel's solicitations for those titles' second issues in March 2023. Such as each writer having a boom each, but each artist taking on the same timeline across all three titles.

NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 (OF 3)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/8

Wagnerine and her gene-spliced assassins are holy thieves, servants to a cosmic cult in NIGHTCRAWLERS #2! Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER.

IMMORAL X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/15

IMMORAL X-MEN #2 will put the "Die" in Diamond Age! Hail the Pax Krakoa! Or perish! But to this hell age is born a hero. Say hello (again) to Rasputin IV…but what can one good chimera do in a universe of sin? The first century of Sinister's plan has come to an end…and whether it's better or worse may depend on the symbol on your forehead.

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD #2 (OF 3)

Written by AL EWING

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/22

Behold the battle of the X-Planets in STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #2 as the Empire of the Red Diamond battles the Cosmic Coalition to decide the fate of a universe. One is the twisted creation of Nathaniel Essex. So is the other one. But between the two… there are rebels. Ororo lives, and her Brotherhood fights on – in an epic space battle that means life or death for everything that exists!

So we have a brand new checklist. Everyone has a checklist these days… there should be a checklist for checklists.