A Fear Of Feilong In Today's X-Men #6 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of two big Krakoan X-Men comic books, Jonathan Hickman's final Xbook (for now) Inferno #4 with Valerio Schiti, and Gerry Duggan's continuance on X-Men #6 with Pepe Larraz. When it comes to the X-books right now, you don't get better than this week.

In X-Men #6, we catch up with Kelvin Heng, or Feilong, sent to Mars from Orchis, to mess with Arakko. But on the way, he appeared to be messing with himself. You may recall this scene from X-Men #4?

During which he did his best impression of the Fantastic Four?

In the original Marvel Universe stories, the Fantastic Four – and others such as The Red Ghost and his Apes – got their powers from the rather vague cosmic rays. And it turns out that the child of two such recipients, Franklin Richards – was able to create their own mutantity as a result of this. Well in X-Men #6, Feilos has arrived – not on Arrako, but on one of its moons, Phobos.

With Sunfire as designated Arakki escort home to Earth, but Feilos has other plans. Just as mutants claimed the planet of Mars, terraformed it, and named it Arakko for the mutants of that far away dimensional pocket, so Feilos – basically – claims Cuba.

Now we have been to Phobos with the rest of the X-Men recently as well, The conclusion of the Way Of X series saw Phobos about to crash land on Arakko…

And if it wasn't for the super-boosted powers of Nightcrawler, courtesy of Fabian Cortez, that is just what would have happeend.

Leading to Nightcrawler's second Krakoan death, and resurrection.

So now, as Felios claims Phobos and shows off some of his newly acquired cosmic ray-based powers…

And both Felios and Orchis do their best to terraform Phobos using their less-than-mutant powers, it turns out they have an icon of their own to show off.

Though it looks like they had to thaw it off a bit. But just as the mutants claiming Mars was a big thing for the Marvel Universe, so humans claiming Phobos may be just as significant.

X-MEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210884

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CAPTAIN KRAKOA? There's a new hero on the X-Men. Who is he? Why is here? And why does Cyclops not want him on the team? RATED T+In Shops: Jan 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99