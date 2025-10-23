Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dan mora, deadpool, grant morrison

A First Look Inside Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Batman/Deadpool #1 by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora before its official release.

Explore all five epic DC/Marvel crossover back-up stories included in this jam-packed issue.

Witness iconic team-ups like Constantine & Doctor Strange and Nightwing & Wolverine (Laura Kinney).

Don’t miss Harley Quinn with Hulk and Static joining forces with Ms. Marvel in exciting adventures.

DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool #1 is going to FOC, so we are getting out first look inside the pages, including all the other DC/Marvel crossovers as back-up strips.

Batman and Deadpool in "The Cosmic Kiss Caper!" by Grant Morrison, Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Todd Klein

John Constantine and Doctor Strange in "A Magician Walks Into a Universe" by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman, Mike Spicer, and Frank Cvetkovic

Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney) in "Sticks & Snikts" by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott

Harley Quinn and The Incredible Hulk in "Harley & Hulk's Amazin' Saturday!!!!" by Mariko Tamaki, Amanda Conner, Tamra Bonvillain, and Dave Sharpe

Static (Virgil Hawkins) and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) in "New Friends in Old Places" by G. Willow Wilson, Denys Cowan, Klaus Janson, Francesco Segala, and Steve Wands

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! Retail: $7.99 11/19/2025

