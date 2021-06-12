A Marriage Proposal to Regret in Save Yourself #1 [Preview]

Save Yourself #1 is in stores on Wednesday, launching a brand new mini-series from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. And with only four issues to work with, things are moving along quickly, as we see the book's protagonist Gigi already proposing marriage to a superhero. But as the solicit tells us, Gigi may soon change her opinion. Check out the preview below.