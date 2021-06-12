A Marriage Proposal to Regret in Save Yourself #1 [Preview]

Save Yourself #1 is in stores on Wednesday, launching a brand new mini-series from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. And with only four issues to work with, things are moving along quickly, as we see the book's protagonist Gigi already proposing marriage to a superhero. But as the solicit tells us, Gigi may soon change her opinion. Check out the preview below.
SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211182
APR211183 – SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR B GONZAGA – $4.99
(W) Bones Leopard (A / CA) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews
What if Magical Girls weren't Earth's champions at all?
Aoe, Thel, and Gen, better known as the Lovely Trio, first burst onto the scene five years ago when they saved Earth from a surprise space monster attack!
Since then, everyone, including Gigi, whose brother died as a bystander in a Lovely Trio battle, idolizes them as superheroic pop icons.
But when Gigi witnesses the Lovely Trio battling a monster firsthand, she sees something that causes her to question everything she thought she ever knew about her heroes!
A magical new series from the team behind Pandora's Legacy, writer Bones Leopard (Identical) and artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Just Beyond), that's perfect for fans of Sailor Moon and Wynd.
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR211182 SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS, by (W) Bones Leopard (A / CA) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
