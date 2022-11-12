A Morning Beer For Thought Bubble, Drawn By Alex Norris

Leeds-based Northern Monk Brewery and Thought Bubble Festival are releasing a new beer in their long-running Patrons series. The fourth edition, this latest collaboration comes from webcomic creator Alex Norris of webcomic Name, Dorris McComics, How To Love – and who could probably do with the money right now – and Canterbury-based community-driven brewery FLOC Brewing.

This follows previous instalments that ran alongside Thought Bubble, including from Jock, Tua Lotay and Sajan Rai. The Alex Norris Patrons beer is available now

Alex has put together some new and exclusive artwork inspired by Webcomic Name, their deceptively simple yet immediately recognisable internet panel comic series. With the limited edition, peel-and-reveal label featuring the cartoonist's distinctive, hot pink blob character dreaming up a plethora of surreal scenarios; the bright and playful design is paired perfectly with a citrus-led DDH IPA, where a trio of Antipodean hops blended by Northern Monk and FLOC give fresh flavours of mandarin, grape and zest.

The Northern Monk Patrons Project is an initiative set up by the brewery to foster collaboration, creativity and community between artists, musicians, athletes and breweries across the North. Through the cross-pollination of ideas, each Patrons Project is treated as a curated, immersive experience; from the recipe and ingredients used to the can design, every aspect is carefully considered and chosen to reflect each individual Patron.

Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Director said "We really wanted to go with something totally different to our previous patron cans with this one, and Alex was perfect for that; their work always carries an important sentiment with humour and silliness, and I think that's perfect to stick on a can of beer."

Russell Bisset, Co-Founder of Northern Monk added "Beer and comics have gone hand in hand forever, right? So working with Thought Bubble and their incredible guest artists is a dream collab! We've had so much fun on this Patrons Project so far and can't wait for you all to enjoy this cracking, hazy IPA whilst drinking in Alex Norris' colourful creativity."