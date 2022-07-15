A New Chris Claremont X-Men Comic For November 2022?

Talking at the end of a two-hour interview between our good friend Omar at Near Mint Comics, Chris Claremont dropped some upcoming plans, to follow his delayed Gambit series with Sid Kotian that will be launching at the end of the month.

"Gambit will launch in two weeks and somewhere at the end of the month, beginning of next month, keep your eyes peeled, there should be a new announcement for my next series, of which i can say absolutely nothing but I think it will make people happy".

That would align with November 2022 rather than October solicitations. Could it finally be a Krakoan X-Men book that has been teased? Something with Kitty Pryde? A Brian Braddock book? Look to the skies…

GAMBIT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220935

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Whilce Portacio

ALL-NEW ADVENTURES OF THE LEGENDARY THIEF BY CO-CREATOR CHRIS CLAREMONT!

You think you know all there is to know about Remy LeBeau, the Ragin' Cajun, the mutant known as GAMBIT – but legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont has an ace up his sleeve with this new series! Before he joined the X-MEN, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named 'RO – the mutant STORM regressed to her child self by the nefarious NANNY – and the two went up against the forces of the SHADOW KING! Now, revealed for the first time, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite! Joined by rising star artist Sid Kotian, Chris weaves a story of action, intrigue and revenge that made Gambit the mutant he is and forged his relationship with Storm. You'll get a charge out of this one, mon ami! RATED T+In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99

GAMBIT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220889

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Whilce Portacio

GAMBIT AND 'RO – ON THE LAM AND OFF THE RAILS!

'RO is the mutant X-Man Storm, reverted to childhood and trying to retain use of her powers while fighting to find her memories. GAMBIT is the free spirit Remy LeBeau, not yet an X-Man and making his way up and down the Mississippi. What do they have in common? They're mutants, they're thieves, and they're having a blast!

But their side mission to escape the SHADOW KING goes off the rails when sudden disaster strikes, and the duo find themselves in the midst of local trouble with 'Ro's life – and very essence – in the balance. Can Gambit find the heroic path before it's too late? Featuring old favorites as well as new friends and enemies!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: $3.99

GAMBIT #3 (OF 5) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220833

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Whilce Portacio

REMY'S RUSE AND WARHAWK'S RETURN!

• The problem? GAMBIT and 'RO have become a thorn in the side of mogul SOLARZ…

• The solution? The mercenary WARHAWK takes the fight to our heroes!

• The rebuttal? Remy gears up in his NEW suit, MARISSA DECASTRO dons the classic armor, and 'Ro joins them for a knock-down, drag-out fight along the Mississippi!

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99