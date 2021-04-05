A Nightmarish Preview of Tomorrow's The Swamp Thing #2

DC Comics has released a preview of The Swamp Thing #2, in stores next week. Normally I'd fill space by making some jokes here but DC's overly long solicitations are nearly enough on their own to meet my word quota, so once again you are all spared my wit… for now. Enjoy the preview.

THE SWAMP THING #2

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The trials of Levi Kamei, the new avatar of the Green, grow darker as the Pale Wanderer's bloody spree leaves a trail of death across the Sonoran Desert. While his "lessons" begin to show Levi the true nature of what he is becoming, it is Jennifer Reece who'll show Levi that he must contend with his past and his trauma in order to stop the murderous wraith. Will Levi Kamei grasp his newfound place in this world as the Swamp Thing? Or will his fears consume him before the new avatar can even take root? Find out as this eternal conflict of life and death comes to a head!