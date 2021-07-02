A Penultimate Preview in Trials of Ultraman #4 [Preview]

This coming Wednesday, the Trials of Ultraman hits its penultimate issue with the release of Trials of Ultraman #4. Will Ultraman be convicted by the Quiet Council for the shocking murder that occured at the Hellfire Gala? That remains to be seen, but… oh, wait a minute, we've mixed up The Trial of Magneto with the Trials of Ultraman again, haven't we? Dammit! We do this all the time. Remember, Jude! *slaps self* Magneto is the cow-f**king master of magnetism. Ultraman is a spinoff of the Power Rangers. What, it's not a spinoff of Power Rangers? Well why the hell is Kyle Higgins writing it then? Okay, fine, whatever, Ultrabronies,.check out the preview of Trials of Ultraman #4 below.

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Art Adams

In Iceland, the critics of the USP are uniting – and they finally have what they need to win the rest of the world over! But what are the dark consequences of their actions…and will Ultraman choose to save them from those consequences?

Or perhaps a better question to ask is – with opposition mounting, alliances fraying and trust disintegrating, can he?

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99