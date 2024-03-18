Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, Beast Boy, Beast World, nightwing, teen titans, Titans, Tom Taylor

A Post-Beast World Beast Boy In Nightwing & Titans (Spoilers)

This Tuesday sees the publication of Titans #9 and Nightwing #112, and both look at the impact of the Beast World event on Beast Boy.

Article Summary Titans #9 and Nightwing #112 explore Beast Boy's post-Beast World trauma.

Beast Boy battles the aftermath of becoming a world-threatening Star Beast.

Batman lends support, symbolizing approval every Titan craves.

Demon-possessed partners and internal struggles shake up the Titans team.

This Tuesday sees the publication of Titans #9 by Tom Taylor and Lucas Meyer and Nightwing #112 by Tom Taylor, Michael W. Conrad, Sami Basri and Francesco Francavilla. And both look at the impact of the Beast World event on Beast Boy, who took in the role of a Star Beast to defeat a Starro, only for the intervention of Amanda Waller to turn him into a threat to the world, infecting millions by turning them into beast forms. Now that his Garro form was defeated and most of Beast Boy was put back together, after it was split into billions of little versions of himself, he is getting attention from his nearest and dearest. Well, nearest anyway.

Getting the approving hand on shoulder from Batman that every Titan longs for.

Especially when his own partner and confident is actually trapped within her own head, and the demon who powers her crystal has taken front seat in a Get Out-style homage. And trying to fix Beast Boy in her own very distinct way. I think I'd prefer the hand on the shoulder…

Nightwing #112 and Titans #9, both written by Tom Taylor are both published tomorrow by DC Comics.

NIGHTWING #112 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor, Michael W. Conrad (A) Sami Basri, Francesco Francavilla (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing continues to struggle with his recent woe–why can't he leap, and what's causing it? And Batman continues his investigation into it; is he any closer to figuring out the root of this new dilemma before there are some serious consequences? Plus, part two of the period saga! Around seven centuries ago, the Grayson name was born. A child of the Black Death. The story of revenge reaches its epic conclusion.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024

TITANS #9 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

TITANS: BEAST WORLD'S LUCAS MEYER JOINS THE SERIES AS ONGOING ARTIST! Amanda Waller has condemned the Titans and publicly blamed them for a world-wide crisis. While many still see the Titans as heroes, others now see them as a danger to all. Can the Titans battle misinformation and fight for a world that hates them? All while the greatest threat to the team may be within their own ranks?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024

