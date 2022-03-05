A Quick & East Guide To Asexuality? Thank FOC It's 3rd of March 2022

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Amazing Screw-On Head gets a hardcover anniversary edition of Mike Mignola' s comic from Dark Horse after twenty years, and will include an additional forty pages of new material by Mignola, an unpublished story called Axorr, story notes, a concept sketch, and a promo piece, plus additional coloured illustrations.

s comic from Dark Horse after twenty years, and will include an additional forty pages of new material by Mignola, an unpublished story called Axorr, story notes, a concept sketch, and a promo piece, plus additional coloured illustrations. Astro City: That Was Then One-Shot features a tomne of Image Comics covers from creators reprising their own titles for the covers, such as this from Jamie McKelvie.

Lego Ninjagogo Garmadon #1 is the first of the Skybound/Image Comics Lego titles. Yes I know. No I didn't think we'd end up here. But that's thirty years for you.

Zombies Vs Robots back in print after over a decade, now that Chris Ryall and Ashley Wood have left IDW.

and have left IDW. Marvel Comics launches a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 with John Romita Jr (again) with 1:500 variants even.

Devil's Reign #6 concludes with #6 promising big changes, "there will be no last minute bargains struck between Fisk and the heroes, no truce to stop the fighting and no mutual parting of the ways. Just blood, sweat and tears! Trust us, True Believer, you have NO IDEA what's coming – or the effect it will have on the Marvel Universe"

Hulk: Grand Design: Madness #1 from Jim Rugg returns to the retro Hulk recap.

Spider-Punk #1 by Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason with variants up to 1:50 claiming that the series is "Banned In DC"

and with variants up to 1:50 claiming that the series is "Banned In DC" The TMNT Annual 2022 by Juni Ba gets as as-yet-unseen Kevin Eastman cover, who is also giving a seen cover for TMNT #127 by Sophie Campbell and Pablo Tunica which has had its solicitation copy rewritten to reflect the introduction of the female Turtles from the TV show. "Who is Dr. Jasper Barlow, and is he friend or foe? As the TMNT regroup from their battle with the Punk Frogs, the doctor makes some of our heroes an offer they may find hard to refuse, and reveals a most startling creation he calls… VENUS."

X-Men '92 returns with House Of XCII #1 from Steve Foxe and Salva Espin and 1:25 covers.

and and 1:25 covers. The John Buscema Silver Surfer Artisan Edition from IDW contains collecting three complete issues of Silver Surfer #5, #6, and #8, from the original run written by Stan Lee.

X-Men Red #1 launches with Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli with 1:50 covers.

and with 1:50 covers. DC Comics launches Shadow War Alpha #1 as a oneshot from Joshua Williamson and Viktor Bogdanovic. "When Deathstroke assassinates Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU! The action continues in April with Batman #122!"

West Of Sundown #1 by Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell and Jim Terry launches from Vault Comics with up to 1:100 variant covers with Francesco Francavilla full art foil covers.

and launches from Vault Comics with up to 1:100 variant covers with Francesco Francavilla full art foil covers. DC Comics launches a Batman/FaZe Clan oneshot with the world's most prominent and influential esports and gaming organization.

James Stokoe's Orphan & The Five Beast has had its trade paperback of the four-issue mini-series resolicited.

Oni Press launches A Quick & East Guide To Asexuality from Molly Muldoon and Will Hernandez. "Asexuality is often called the "invisible orientation." You don't learn about it in school, and you don't hear "ace" on television. So it's kinda hard to be ace in a society so steeped in sex that no one knows you exist. Too many young people grow up believing that their lack of sexual desire means they are broken, so writer Molly Muldoon and cartoonist Will Hernandez–both in the ace community–are here to shed light on society's misconceptions of asexuality and what being ace is really like. This book is for anyone who wants to learn about asexuality, and for ace people themselves to validate their experiences."

and "Asexuality is often called the "invisible orientation." You don't learn about it in school, and you don't hear "ace" on television. So it's kinda hard to be ace in a society so steeped in sex that no one knows you exist. Too many young people grow up believing that their lack of sexual desire means they are broken, so writer Molly Muldoon and cartoonist Will Hernandez–both in the ace community–are here to shed light on society's misconceptions of asexuality and what being ace is really like. This book is for anyone who wants to learn about asexuality, and for ace people themselves to validate their experiences." Ahoy Comics launches Gilt #1 by Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet – "Meet Hildy Winters, a tough, outspoken survivor of New York City's Upper West Side—with her very own time-travel portal. For Hildy belongs to G.I.L.T., the Guild of Independent Lady Temporalists. Their prime directive: Do not alter the past without co-op board approval! A snappy, stylish urban fantasy by novelist/comics writer Alisa Kwitney (Rogue: Untouched, The Sandman Presents,) and artist Mauricet (Star Wars Adventures, Dastardly & Muttley)."

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.