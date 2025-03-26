Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: krakoa, X-Manhunt

A Second Krakoan Era? So Many X-Men Timelines Today (Spoilers)

A Second Krakoan Era? So Many X-Men Timelines Today, Days Of Past, Future And Sideways From Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore time-tangled X-Men stories, blending past, future, and alternate realities.

Colossus Jr., Rogue, and Gambit navigate complex romances and battles across timelines.

X-Manhunt Omega and Wolverine Revenge reveal key turning points for the mutants.

Professor Xavier's transformative journey sets stage for potential new Krakoan era.

You never know what timeline your are reading when you pick up an X-Men comic book these days, which can be a little confusing… let alone who is the good guy and the bad guy. So this is Colossus Jr from the future of Wolverine Revenge with his aunt's recognisable soul sword…

The one that she is fastball specialling with Cyclops over in X-Manhunt Omega...

And had been using it to slice up Juggernaut in Amazing Spider-Man #70…

So while Gambit is schmoozing with Kitty Pryde over in Ultimate Wolverine…

He is much closer to Rogue in Uncanny X-Men as one might expect

And Rogue is trying it on with Ka-Zar in her own (admittedly set in the past) book…

With Magneto yet to come…. while Wolverine is all over the place today.

A history of the character revealed in Ultimate Wolverine that reveals Sentinels and more…

While Weapon X-Men remembers his 616 past…

As well as the Baron Von Strucker future to come…

…. and X-Manhunt Omega performs the classic bait and switch. And also offers hope to Krakoan fans…

The First Krakoan Era? It does suggest there may be another to come, does it not. Just without Professor Xavier, he is off to Jonathan Hickman's Imperial comic with his wife Lilandra, newly resurrected and who has healed Xavier in return…

He is at least trying to set the record straight on his way out, and reminds us that Moira Mactaggert is still around.

Another school? Well, maybe it's about time… or I suppose you could just grab one from another reality or timeline. Saves so much effort in union regulations.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250845

(W) Joe Kelly (A) CAFU (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONCLUDES!

• ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT!

• But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?!

RATED T In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $5.99 ROGUE THE SAVAGE LAND #3 (OF 5) GREG LAND VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250790

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Zulema Lavina (CA) Greg Land

MAGNETO VS. KA-ZAR!

• Can Rogue keep the peace between them long enough to uncover who is threatening the Savage Land?

• Or will the Master of Magnetism's sins claim them all?

32 PGS./RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99 ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250823

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE!

The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99 UNCANNY X-MEN #12

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250812

(W) Gail Simone (A) Gavin Guidry (CA) David Marquez

• The smoothest X-Man, Remy LeBeau, A.K.A. GAMBIT, is forced to face his past, as an UNSTOPPABLE force comes to collect a DEBT, whether from the Cajun's pocket or his HIDE.

• Details of Remy's life, never before revealed in this thrilling one-shot crime tale, as everyone's favorite card-thrower faces THE VIG.

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99 WEAPON X-MEN #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250779

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Chris Cross

BARON STRUCKER STRIKES!

An enemy from Wolverine's distant past has claimed his first victims – and one of them is Wolverine himself! And the rest of Weapon X-Men may not make it in time to save them from Strucker's insidious plans of world conquest! Introducing, for the first time anywhere – Wolverines of Mass Destruction! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE REVENGE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240695

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo

TIME HEALS NOTHING! Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &#@$#&$s! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's legendary conclusion to their already legendary miniseries! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99 X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250739

(W) Gail Simone, Murewa Ayodele (A) Various (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

X-MANHUNT FINALE!

• The X-MANHUNT concludes as Professor X reaches his destination, and his assorted pursuers, friend and foe alike, catch up with him!

• Alliances will be battle-tested, the blades of betrayals will cut deep with poisoned tips and, when the dust finally settles, Charles Xavier will have to make a tectonic-shifting choice with the fate of all mutantkind in the balance.

• The world is about to change. This time around, everyone is wide awake.

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!