A Song For You And I by Kay O'Neill gets a 120,000 Print Run

A Song For You And I by Kay O’Neill gets a 120,000 print run from Random House Graphic in March 2025

The story follows aspiring ranger Rowan and their flying horse, Kes, on a self-discovery journey.

Rowan's adventure explores friendship, self-doubt, and potential romance with sheep herder Leone.

Kay O'Neill, known for "Tea Dragon Society," continues to excel in creating enchanting graphic novels.

The new middle-grade graphic novel A Song For You And I by Kay O'Neill will have a 120,000-copy print run when it is published by Random House Graphic in March next year. Well, they do have quite the appreciative fanbase.

"Being a ranger means adventure, action, and protecting the weak. But who protects the ranger when they lose their way? From the bestselling author of The Moth Keeper and the Tea Dragon Society comes a must read MG graphic novel for fans of soft sweeping fantasy romances. Rowan knows exactly what they want: to be a ranger, protecting their village alongside their trusted flying horse Kes. But when Rowan's eagerness to show off their worth gets Kes injured, Rowan is suddenly unsure if they're capable of being the protector they've always dreamed of becoming. With Kes needing to heal, Rowan is assigned a slow and winding expedition across the outlying lands. Paired with a lackadasical sheep hearder Leone, Rowan only finds frustration as they seem to fail even the simplest tasks. But Leone's own struggles, and endless support brings a new possibility to Rowan. Could their unlikely friendship be something more? And if it is, will Rowan be able to leave Leone behind to pursue being a ranger once Kes is healed?"

Kay O'Neill is an author and illustrator based in Aotearoa, New Zealand, and the creator of Princess Princess Ever After, Aquicorn Cove, the Eisner Award-winning Tea Dragon Society series and The Moth Keeper graphic novel. And, as you can tell, is rather good.

