A Very Archie Christmas Preview: Archie Ruins Christmas

Archie ruins Christmas in this preview of A Very Archie Christmas… for Veronica's dad! Yes, it's a Christmas comic in September. Check out the preview below.

A VERY ARCHIE CHRISTMAS

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221181

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this title featuring some of Archie's most merry stories! It's the most wonderful time of the year once again! Archie and the gang are doing the last of their Christmas shopping and decking the halls in this special collection. Can Archie get his Christmas decorating done in time for the big day? Will Reggie get his name taken off Santa's Naughty List? Get ready for the gift of festively fun tales from Riverdale!

In Shops: 9/21/2022

SRP: $12.99

