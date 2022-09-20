A Very Archie Christmas Preview: Archie Ruins Christmas

Archie ruins Christmas in this preview of A Very Archie Christmas… for Veronica's dad! Yes, it's a Christmas comic in September. Check out the preview below.
A VERY ARCHIE CHRISTMAS
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JUL221181
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent
Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this title featuring some of Archie's most merry stories! It's the most wonderful time of the year once again! Archie and the gang are doing the last of their Christmas shopping and decking the halls in this special collection. Can Archie get his Christmas decorating done in time for the big day? Will Reggie get his name taken off Santa's Naughty List? Get ready for the gift of festively fun tales from Riverdale!
In Shops: 9/21/2022
SRP: $12.99
Interior preview page from JUL221181 A Very Archie Christmas, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Cover image for JUL221181 A Very Archie Christmas, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
