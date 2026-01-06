Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ar, Riff Reality

A Very Augmented Reality Of A Comic With Riff Reality by Greg Donert

Riff Reality by Greg Donert is a new comic book universe, with an augmented reality version embedded in each issue

Article Summary Riff Reality by Greg Donert fuses comics with augmented reality for an interactive reading experience.

Each issue features AR animations and music via a free app for Apple and Android devices.

The neon sci-fi adventure draws on 90s music culture, Stranger Things, and Dragonball for inspiration.

Catch Riff Reality at comic conventions and experience the story's immersive universe in action.

At Thought Bubble in Harrogate last year, I bumped into Riff Reality, a new interactive comic book universe designed, created and developed by Greg Donert, where music is the ultimate power. A neon sci-fi adventure influenced by 90s music culture, Stranger Things and Dragonball combining fantasy and rock and roll, with an Augmented Reality version of the comic book under the bonnet. Which means you can watch the comic and prints come to life in your hands, with animations and music using a free AR app that Greg Donert developed, available for both Apple iOS and Android Google devices. Greg Donert has also contributed to the WIP comics anthology for three years, and uses it to tell side stories from the same universe as his main story. And now he is going further afield.

You can grab the printed comics or see them in action at several conventions, including the Illustrators Fair and Thought Bubble. He's hoping to be at MCM London this Spring, and if he is, Bleeding Cool will look forward to seeing him there… and the latest in his augmented journey.

Riff Reality Chapter 1 Overview: "A young biker searches for his sister who mysteriously disappeared in the desert. A glowing guitar plectrum is all that remains of her, and it's about to take him on a journey to places beyond his imagination! Brought to life with a FREE Augmented Reality app See the comic come alive with animations and music!"

