A Very Surprising X-Men Reappearance in Scarlet Witch #8 (#XSpoilers) Steve Orlando writing Scarlet Witch has enabled him to link it back to the X-Men plotlines that saw her death,rebirth, and reacceptance

Steve Orlando writing the current Scarlet Witch storyline has enabled him to link it back to the X-Men plotlines that saw her death and rebirth, and reacceptance amongst the mutant community of Krakoa, after once being their greatest enemy. Which means when she deals with her foes, they are as likely as not to whip out Mysterium, the mutant metal that bankrolled the galaxy, and was created in the heart of the Phoenix White Room.

That also gives the book a chance to tie in wider with the X-Men comic book line and reflect their plotlines a little closer to publication. As Scarlet Witch died (again), and in doing so, reset herself and created the Waiting Room, to bring back mutants who died long before Krakoa was a thing. But not all could return, even with the Waiting Room. If you actually deleted your Cerebro records…

Well, then, dead would mean dead. There's no way back. And right now Krakoa isn't in a state to resurrect anyone.

Especially not someone with the power to manipulate metal and the forces of magnetism at their core.

Not just Magneto, but a young-looking Magneto. So how did he make it back:? What will happen with Krakoa, The Quiet Council or Arakko learn of this? Is this the Fall Of X – or its rise again? He's certainly looking a lot better than on Arakko…

Even after he had managed to hold his own heart together.

Is this an imposter? Is this Mastermind? Is this a Magneto from the past or the future? How about another timeline? Is is a Magneto that Mister Sinister or the Beast kept in reserve? Is this Mystique or Xorn? This is an X-Men comic book after all, so many possibilities…

