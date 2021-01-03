A Very Sweary Etrigan The Demon In Death Metal #7? (Spoilers)

This Tuesday sees the publication of Death Metal #7, the final chapter of the DC Comics event sequel by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, setting up both Future State, The DC Omniverse and the Infinite Frontier. The wrinkle in the comic book's publication is that copies of the comic have been sold by a number of comic book stores, before the street date, as a result of double-shipping and early shipping of DC Comics titles over the last week or two.

You can get a preview of the issue right here, but a few more bits have been sneaking and peeking out as a result. Such as this moment involving Etrigan, The Demon, the demonic DC character with a penchant for iambic rhyming structure.

Which may be the closest that a mainstream DC superhero comic book series has come to such a naughty word. Well, a previous issue did bring the word "bollocks" back to DC superheroes, might even this suggestion be part of a pivot back to a less innocent time before Batman: Damned? Gone, gone, f*** of man…

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #7 (OF 7)

DC COMICS

OCT207043

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe-and no fan will want to miss that! In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $5.99