Fight Planets With Planets – Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 Previewed

Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 is the conclusion of the series but also sets up both DC Future State and DC Infinite to follow. The previous issue saw Wonder Woman transformed by Anti-Crisis energy into a golden goddess, and in the new issue out in the year, she takes it to the Darkest Knight, the Batman Who Laughs transformed by Dr Manhattan and Crisis Energy who has also taken down Perpetua. So there is all to play for…

That is one hell of a future state – it's the end of 2020 and everything is on fire. And Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo are burning it all down.

So what does the golden goddess do against the darkest knight? Fight fire with fire. Or in this case, fight planet with planet. Play billiards with the cosmos.

Wonder Woman gives him one? Has she been watching early seventies Carry On movies? Does this elicit a Sid James cackle? Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 will be published in the first week of 2021, alongside the launch of DC Future State's Next Batman, the final Generations book and other titles.

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe-and no fan will want to miss that!In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $5.99