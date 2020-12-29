John Constantine Brings The Bollocks Back To The DCU In Death Metal

Today sees the publication of two Dark Nights: Death Metal-related books, The Last 52 and Tales of The Dark Multiverse: Metal. Lots of stories from lost of creators, all smooshed together, such as with First & Last Men by Magdalene Visaggio, Paul Pelletier and Norm Rapmund,

So we have a sequel to Death Metal #6 with the new Golden Wonder Woman throwing shade at The Darkest Night ahead of her pushing planets into his face in Death Metal #7. But we also get a bit of a manifesto. One Universe. It All Matters. Courtesy of Fight! by Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, Dexter Soy and Scott Koblish.

While the Darkest Night is doing his best Donald Trump impression, while also recognising more of the movie look right now.

While in another story, the revived original corpse of The Batman Who Laughs knows what happens if his cosmic self loses. A Big Bold New Multiverse. Has he just spoiled Dark Metal #7 for everyone? Courtesy of The Batmen Who Laugh by James Tynion IV and Alex Maleev,

And could the Future State of certain Teen Titans gravestones have been caused by this Wally West?

While the Atom looks to be remaking what was smelted down… in Unstable Atoms by Kyle Higgins and Scott Kolins.

And John Constantine faces the greatest challenge of his life. Superhero comic books with Apocalypse Blues by Matthew Rosenberg and Rob Guillory. Where we get the second use of the word "tosser" in a mainstream superhero DC comic book since the Batman Damned purge – indeed even just in Death Metal-related comics, following up on Justice League #53. They've been told they can use it and, after being denied so many others, it clearly is the swear word of choice.

We asked if the mention in Justice League might be part of the long road back to DC Comics being able to use "bollocks" again. And so it has come to pass. Or maybe an editor didn't notice.

And just as in the regular now-cancelled and far-more-sweary John Constantine series, he gets to deal with another version of himself. And knows just how to defeat him.

If only Superman had dealt with Doomsday this way, or Batman with Bane. But what is the difference between the DC John Constantine and the Dark Multiverse version?

Musical taste, that's it. Metal as opposed to punk. Maybe the Dark Constantine could have been dealt with by Nightwing instead? Over in Tales From The Dark Multiverse, he gets to face down the entirely of an evil Justice League…

With just one lick.

Or should that be pick?

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LAST 52 WAR MULTIVERSE #1

DC COMICS

OCT207042

What would it take to get every being left in the Multiverse to side together in the ultimate, final showdown? Total decimation and the complete undoing of all existence? The Batman Who Laughs has made his final move, bringing the most horrifying opposition to the battleground, and now every hero and villain left alive will stand and fight together. This epic battle book details every side of the last war across the Multiverse-Wonder Woman leading the heroes, Superman leading the villains, and Batman leading the dead-everyone has to play their part. Everyone and everything is at stake…so join here for the last of the DCU as we know it! In Shops: Dec 29, 2020 SRP: $8.99

Wonder Woman in "Fight!" Written by Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder Art by Dexter Soy, Scott Koblish

Superman in "First & Last Men" Written by Magdalene Visaggio Art by Paul Pelletier and Norm Rapmund

Batman in "The Batmen Who Laugh" Written by James Tynion IV Art by Alex Maleev

The Atom in "Unstable Atoms" Written by Kyle Higgins Art by Scott Kolins

Lois Lane in "A World Without Superheroes" Written by Regine Sawyer Art by Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales

Raven in "Falling Through the Cracks" Written by Che Grayson Art by Pop Mhan

The Penguin in "Apicius" Written by Marguerite Bennett Art by Inaki Miranda

John Constantine in "Apocalypse Blues" Written by Matthew Rosenberg Art by Rob Guillory

Swamp Thing in "Reign of the Swamp King" Written by Justin Jordan Art by Mike Henderson

TALES OF THE DARK MULTIVERSE DARK NIGHTS METAL #1

DC COMICS

OCT207053

In the event-defining epic Dark Nights: Metal, the Justice League defeated the vile Barbatos and his Dark Knights to save our universe from sinking into the abyss of the Dark Multiverse. But…what if they failed? What if Barbatos reigned victorious? Enter an alternate timeline where the DCU as you know it has been dragged down into the darkness. Witness the Justice League you once knew, hideously transformed into dragons who serve at the mercy of evil.

Duke Thomas, the Last Monitor, will have to seek out Nightwing and the few remaining survivors of the Metal event to assemble the Final Justice League in an attempt to save the Multiverse. Featuring a story by Metal architect Scott Snyder, rising stars Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and art by red-hot artist Karl Mostert, you won't want to miss the biggest, loudest arena rock concert in the history of the DC Universe! SRP: $5.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Scott Snyder (A) Karl Mostert, Trevor Scott (CA) David Marquez