Aaron Alexovich Sells Shock City Graphic Novel For Six Figures

Aaron Alexovich has sold the publishing rights for an undisclosed six-figure sum to his new middle-grade graphic novel Shock City, to Dana Leydig at Viking. Shock City has been pitched as a younger reader Beetlejuice as uses characters from his previous graphic novel series, It's Not Scary.

Shock City is about a "kid named Milo who rings the doorbell of the forbidden Shock City castle on a dare, and gets more than he bargained for when Sunny, a peppy young monster, answers the door. The new best friends will overcome their biggest fears to reverse the damage that Sunny's grandfather (Shock City's corrupt benefactor) inflicted on their crumbling town."

Aaron Alexovich, who currently lives in Southern California, is a comic artist, writer, and character designer who began work on Nickelodeon's Invader Zim, before working on Invader Zim comic books and the movie, as well as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja, Disney's Haunted Mansion, Fables, KIMMIE66, Confessions of a Blabbermouth, Stitched, Lovecraftian horror/comedy Eldritch, It's Not Scary and three volumes of his Serenity Rose.

Shock City will be published in the autumn of 2024, and Aaron Alexovich's agent Daniel Lazar at Writers House sold the North American rights.

Viking Press (formally Viking Penguin, also listed as Viking Books) is an American publishing company now owned by Penguin Random House. It was founded in New York City on March 1, 1925, by Harold K. Guinzburg and George S. Oppenheim and then acquired by the Penguin Group in 1975. Viking publishes approximately 75 books a year. It has published both successful commercial fiction and acclaimed literary fiction and non-fiction, and its paperbacks are most often published by Penguin Books. While one of the largest literary agencies in the world, the New York-based Writers House was founded by Al Zuckerman, a former novelist, TV writer, and teacher of playwriting at Yale.