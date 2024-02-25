Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: Aaron Wroblewski, Blood And Fire, Ezequiel Rubio Lancho, May 2024, red 5

Aaron Wroblewski's Blood And Fire #1 in Red 5 May 2024 Solicits

Aaron Wroblewski and Ezequiel Rubio Lancho launch their new comic book series, Blood And Fire in Red 5 Comics' May 2024 solicits.

The comic is kickstarted by Scottish writer Wroblewski in 2022.

Set in 16th Century Japan, a samurai battles amidst civil war.

Blood And Fire #1 is to hit stores on May 29, 2024, from Red 5 Comics.

Aaron Wroblewski and Ezequiel Rubio Lancho launch their new comic book series, Blood And Fire in Red 5 Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the return of Matt Kund and Bora Orcal's Dying Days with #4 getting a resolicitation for May. Aaron Wroblewski is a Scottish writer now living in Kentucky, who writes sci fi novels and screenplays and who Kickstarted this series back in 2022. "16th Century Japan. The Country is in chaos. After centuries of rule, the central government has lost control, plunging the country into a bloody civil war. Anarchy reigns as warlords seek power and territory. NAKAAKI serves his lord and master – ISHIDA NOBUTAKA– with loyalty and honor. A messenger arrives, summoning Nobutaka to visit his dying brother. Second eldest, this would leave Nobutaka ruler. Nakaaki leaves his loving wife and daughter to accompany his lord, but arriving at Lord Ishida's castle, they are betrayed. Barely escaping, Nakaaki goes beyond…blood and fire… to seek his revenge."

BLOOD AND FIRE #1

RED 5 COMICS

MAR241882

(W) Aaron Wroblewski (A / CA) Ezequiel Rubio Lancho

In 16th Century Japan, after centuries of rule, the central government has lost control, plunging the country into a bloody civil war. As warlords seek power and territory, a lone samurai takes a stand against the chaos. But the price of peace will be blood and fire!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

DYING DAYS #4 (RES)

RED 5 COMICS

MAR241883

(W) Matt Kund (A / CA) Bora Orcal

This is it, time is up! The Penn Family continues to be the center of the battle against "The Aging." Nancy has hidden a clue that could change the scope of the battle against aging. Gus looks to bring justice to "The Seeker" and Payton, who is still struggling to find himself, could be the key to saving the world.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

