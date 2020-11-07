Ablaze Picks Up Comic Book License For Grumpy Cat

Ablaze, the publishers of Mirka Andolfo's UnSacred comic book in America, as well as Conan comic books published in Europe, where the work is in public domain, under the title The Cimmerian, has picked up another license. Ablaze will now be publishing Grumpy Cat comic books, a license previously held by Dynamite Entertainment. Ablaze states they have signed an agreement that covers Grumpy Cat comic books, graphic novels and a tribute book.

The World's Grumpiest Cat— and the world's most adorable internet sensation—continues to delight fans of all ages. With her ever-present pout and sassy disposition, Grumpy Cat has won the hearts of people everywhere. The first book to be released under the deal will be the Grumpy Cat Awful-ly Big Comics Collection, collecting every (terrible) Grumpy Cat comic book story ever — in one giant (overhyped) comics collection! The 280-page $19.99 full color trade paperback contains over 25 different stories, plus bonus material, and will be on sale this January. ABLAZE plans to release a Tribute book in 2021, which will feature artwork, photos, stories and more from fans and professionals alike, paying a fitting tribute to the cat who has become an inspiration for so many. Also look for a brand-new Grumpy Cat adventure in original graphic novel format in the not-too-distant-future!

Her owner Tabatha Bundesen says "With her adorable scowl, Grumpy Cat has brought smiles to millions of fans all around the world. There's no better way to continue that joy than with this enormous collection of her beloved comics. No matter your age, it will surely turn anyone's frown upside down!" Let's check that, shall we?

Hmmm. AblazeCo-Founder & VP Creative/Biz Dev Rich Young: "Having been a fan of Grumpy Cat for some time, and also being involved with her initial foray into comics, I'm excited now to help bring Grumpy into the fold at ABLAZE!"

Grumpy Cat is the most famous (and grouchiest) cat on the internet. She rose to fame when her photo was posted on Reddit, and in short time has become a true pop culture sensation. She boasts over 13 million followers across social media, with over 100 million views on YouTube, has appeared on numerous TV shows, has an extensive range of merchandise, is a NY Times best-selling author, stars in her very own Christmas movie, and is the first cat in history to be honoured with a Madame Tussaud's wax figure.

And of course an appearance at New York Comic-Con.