ABLAZE Publishing Zerocalcare's Graphic Novels ahead of Netflix Series

Zerocalcare is the pen name of Michele Rech, one of Italy's bestselling graphic novel creators, best known for his ability to write comedy with depth. His comics blog – Zerocalcare.it – is one of Italy's most-read comic destinations and is widely shared on social media.

Forget My Name, his 1st book to be published in the US by ABLAZE is a poignant autobiographical story of his beloved grandmother's passing. ABLAZE will also publish Tentacles At My Throat, the coming of age graphic novel about his school years, as well as his first book, The Armadillo Prophecy, a collection of interconnected short stories.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tear Along The Dotted Line | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT7XzkO_CmM)

Tear Along the Dotted Line, Zerocalcare's animated series will premiere worldwide on Netflix on November 17th and looks set to raise his global profile. In a narrative full of flashbacks and anecdotes, from his childhood to the present day, The series follows a train journey with his old friends Sarah and Secco. Along the way, he faces episodes of his life that are seemingly disconnected from each other but which, in the end, reveal a profound meaning.

FORGET MY NAME, by Zerocalcare

MSRP: $19.99

240 pg B&W HC

Release Date: March 9th, 2022

When the last vestiges of his childhood are taken from him, Zerocalcare discovers unsuspected secrets about his family. Torn between the soothing numbness of the innocence of youth and the impossibility to elude society's ever-expanding control over people's lives, he'll have to understand where he really comes from before he understands where he is going.

A story that was shortlisted for Italy's prestigious Strega literary award, an honor that was bestowed on a graphic novel only twice in the award's history. This is the book that has broken down the barrier between "real book" readers and graphic novel enthusiasts in Europe, having sold over 150,000 copies so far.

"I am extremely happy to know that quite a few of my books will be released in the US in the future," says Zerocalcare, "as I am super curious to see if my stories resonate with American audiences."

"ABLAZE is committed to bringing international creators to the attention of English language comics and graphic novel fans, and these titles further this mission and will bring one of Italy's greatest creators to new readers," says Rich Young, Co-Founder of ABLAZE.

Tear Along the Dotted Line premieres on Netflix on November 17th.