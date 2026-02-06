Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute flash, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, printwatch

Absolute Batman #1 Gets 11th Printing, One Of Fifty Absolute Reprints

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #1 gets an Eleventh Printing as fifty Absolute issues get new printings in March 2026

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 receives its 11th printing, highlighting huge demand for the Absolute line.

Over fifty Absolute editions, including Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, get reprints in March 2026.

DC's Absolute line offers a fresh shared continuity and has become a bestseller in comics and bookstores.

Absolute Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter issues also joining the March reprint wave.

DC Comics has announced that Absolute Batman #1 will get an eleventh printing on the 4th of March 2026, with subsequent printings across the line. All these for the 4th of March:

Absolute Batman #1 11th printing

Absolute Batman #2 8th printing

Absolute Batman #3 7th printing

Absolute Batman #4 6th printing

Absolute Batman #5 5th printing

Absolute Batman #6 5th printing

Absolute Batman #7 5th printing

Absolute Batman #8 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #9 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #10 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #11 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #12 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #13 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #14 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 8th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #2 6th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 5th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #4 4th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #6 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #9 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #10 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #11 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #1 7th printing

Absolute Superman #2 5th printing

Absolute Superman #3 4th printing

Absolute Superman #4 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #5 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #6 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #7 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #8 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #9 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #10 3rd printing

And then for the 18th of March…

Absolute Flash #1 4th printing Absolute Flash #2 3rd printing Absolute Flash #3 3rd printing Absolute Flash #4 3rd printing Absolute Flash #5 3rd printing Absolute Green Lantern #1 4th printing Absolute Green Lantern #2 3rd printing Absolute Green Lantern #3 3rd printing Absolute Green Lantern #4 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 4th printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 3rd printing

Bleeding Cool originally broke the news of what would become the Absolute line back in 2023, for the line to launch in 2024. A new take on the DC Universe with its own shared continuity, it has now become a standout line of titles for DC Comics, often topping the charts in comic book shops and bookstores.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!