Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, KO

Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman Spoilers For DC's K.O. #4

How Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman face off against their DC counterparts in DC K.O. #4 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman clash with their DC counterparts in DC K.O. #4's epic battles

Joker switches sides to become Absolute Joker, using Lex Luthor's armor against the heroes

Absolute Wonder Woman unleashes her fury and grants Wonder Woman an unexpected opportunity

Absolute Batman, a blue-collar version, faces Batman with barbed words in a fierce showdown

Okay, so these are spoilers for DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico published by DC Comics tomorrow, but available digitally for a little while now, depending on your territory. At the end of the last issue, the Final Four, Superman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor and The Joker were set to go up against Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman, pulled from Darkseid's Absolute Universe, who had also possessed Booster Gold.

Though not for long, as seen in the preview, The Joker switches sides to become a brand new version of an Absolute Joker. And we know from DC's K.O. Knightfight #4 that Batman is on his way after fighting his very own personal battle to make it back on the gameboard. But first we have Absolute Superman Vs Superman… and it's absolutely thrilling.

Oh yes, that's a good idea first. If you do share these images further, please use spoiler warnings, coverings and the like…

The new Absolute Joker Parademon helps out, using Lex Luthor's own armour energy source against Superman… by heloing out the Absolute Batman…

That's right, folks, this Absolute Joker is doing a fine impersonation of the Chuckle Brothers.

Absolute Wonder Woman is absolutely furious, and gives Wonder Woman the chance of a lifetime…

Her earliest appearances saw her riding a horse, tossing her lasso, but not actually using it on the horse themselves.

And we know what she can do with it now. While Batman goes up against Absolute Batman with the ultimate in barbed weaponry, their tongues.

It has been noted that the Absolute Batman has no Wayne fortune, is a blue-collar working-class labourer version of Batman. And his shield Batlogo was most vociferously mocked by the internet when it was first revealed. And in that light, as Batman returns to the fray…

And a nod to Chip Zdsrsky's Batman run there as well… DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico is published tomorrow by DC Comics. More, much more to come… but let's leave that till tomorrow, shall we?

DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tour nament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!