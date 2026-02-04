Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Boss Battle, Knightfight, KO

Living The Dream With Batman In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

Rarg was an animated short film from 1988, written and directed by Tony Collingwood, with hand-drawn animation, soundtrack by Philip Appleby and voice actors Michael Gough and Ronnie Stevens.is a rather wonderful short animated film (just 22 minutes, well worth it) about a world that discovers it is a dream, a dream of a rather normal man, who is about to wake up. But with their scientists, the inhabitants of the dream concoct a plan to kidnap the dreamer from the real world and bring him into theirs, where he will never wake up. And today, in DC's K.O.: Batman: Knightfight #4, that's pretty much what Batman is going through…

A perfect idyllic version of Gotham made by Damian Wayne, his son, with Alfred, his grandson, an illusion created by the Heart Of Omega, but an illusion aware of itself and willing to do what it takes.

By engaging in combat with Batman in accordance with the rules set by the device, with the aim of returning Batman to the K.O. tournament.

And thereby somehow winning and… what?

… saving this world? Choosing it over his own? A world drawn by Dan Mora instead of Jorge Jimenez?

And then sent on his way by the Heart Of Omega? Just click his fingers? Darkseid is not Thanos, there is no Infinity Gauntlet here.

And while it says it is continued in DC's K.O. #4, much like today's Boss Battle…

It looks like it's going to be more of this, than it is the DC Prime Universe Batman returning to the stage…

DC K.O. Knightfight #4 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora and DC K.O. Boss Battle #1 by Jeremy Adams, Joshua Williamson, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ronan Cliquet, Pablo M Collar, and Kieran McKeown are both published today. DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javier Fernandez, Xermanico is published next week.

DC K.O. Knightfight #4 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Bruce Wayne became Batman to strike terror into the hearts of criminals, but he never imagined a world where Gotham City would be so safe it no longer needs its Caped Crusader. But when he arrives in a Gotham where Damian achieved that very peace, will Bruce destroy everything his son has built to overcome the Heart of Apokolips's test and re-enter the K.O. tournament?

TO SAVE OUR WORLD, THEY MUST BATTLE THE CHAMPIONS OF OTHER WORLDS! Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Comics enter the arena! Wait… What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn't enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they'll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero, and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning! Retail: $4.99 2/4/2026

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

