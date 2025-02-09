Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, megacon

What Absolute Batman Does With Two Hundred Million Dollars (Spoilers)

What Absolute Batman does with two hundred million dollars (Spoilers for Absolute Batman #5 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta)

Article Summary Batman burns $200M offered by the Black Mask, flipping the script from previous DC comics.

Scott Snyder discusses Bruce Wayne's moral conflict in the latest Absolute Batman issue.

Issue 6 introduces Bane, while Joker's appearance is teased for later in the series.

Absolute Batman #5 continues the thrilling saga, out Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

In the movie The Dark Knight, The Joker steals the money already being stolen from the mob-owned Gotham National Bank, before later burning it, much to the upset of those working with him. Well, in this week's Absolute Batman, it looks like the situation is being reversed. At Megacon, which was held this weekend in Orlando, Florida, Scott Snyder was running spoilers at the DC Comics panel. He says, "In Issue 5, Bruce gets a deal from the Party Animals where they offered him money to stand down and still be Batman. It flashes back a lot to the funeral of Thomas Wayne. You see the Bat-Signal. He burns the money."

Well, it's not just supervillains who burn such amounts of money. Or is it? I am also reminded of the activist pop group KLF, which burnt a million pounds as part of a publicity stunt, including getting members of the media to nail wodges of cash to the board before setting it on fire. Margaret Thatcher also made a point of having people film her own destruction of British money as part of a monetarist policy of reducing the cash supply to firm up the value of the pound. Well, now it's Absolute Batman's turn to dispose of the two hundred million dollars he had been offered by the Black Mask so as not to get in his way and seemingly accepted at the end of Absolute Batman #3.

Scott Snyder continued, "In Issue 6, you'll see Bane for the first time. Around 13 or 14, you finally see the Joker. He's the most grotesque version of the Joker. There's a special reason for that. Okay, I'll stop spoiling!" Never, Scott, never. Absolute Batman #5, by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, is out on Wednesday.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WILL THE PARTY END HERE FOR ABSOLUTE BATMAN? With his friends lives at stake, will a broken, beaten, and ultimately defeated Bruce Wayne finally compromise and give up both himself and his morals to Black Mask? Or does he have something even BIGGER than himself to help? And what does this have to do with Mayor James Gordon and his relationship with a young Bruce Wayne? All this and more in the penultimate issue to the first arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Retail: $4.99 2/12/2025

